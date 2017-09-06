GearBest Deals: HOMTOM S8, OnePlus 5, Xiaomi Mi 6, And More

In the list down below, you’ll find five products that are currently discounted over at GearBest. There are all sorts of devices included here, but mostly smartphones, as there are three smartphones listed down below. The Xiaomi Mi 6, OnePlus 5 and HOMTOM S8 managed to find their way to this list, along with Xiaomi’s laptop and Lenovo’s fitness tracker. Some of these devices also come with a coupon code, which is supposed to bring their price down even further for those of you who are interested.

Xiaomi Notebook Air 13 With Fingerprint Sensor

The Xiaomi Notebook Air 13 is Xiaomi’s laptop which comes with a fingerprint scanner, which certainly brings a layer of protection to the table. This laptop is made out of metal, and it sports a 13.3-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display. This laptop also comes with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 256GB of storage (SSD), while it is fueled by the Intel Core i5-7200U dual-core SoC. This laptop is currently priced at $824.99 (27 percent off), but a coupon is also available, and it will lower its price a bit.

COUPON CODE: Intel04

Xiaomi Mi 6

The Xiaomi Mi 6 is the company’s flagship smartphone which is made out of metal and glass, and it comes with a 5.15-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display. This smartphone also packs in 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, while it is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core SoC. The Xiaomi Mi 6 also sports a dual camera setup on its back, and it costs $418.99 (30 percent off) over at GearBest, while a coupon is provided for you as well.

COUPON CODE: Mik64GSl

OnePlus 5 64GB

The OnePlus 5 is OnePlus’ metal-clad smartphone, and the company’s flagship. This handset sports a 5.5-inch fullHD Optic AMOLED display, 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, at least this version does, the 8GB RAM model with 128GB of storage is also available. The device is fueled by the Snapdragon 835, and it sports a 3,300mAh non-removable battery on the inside. The OnePlus 5 is priced at $449.99 over at GearBest (25 percent off), and if you utilized the coupon down below, you’ll be able to shave some more dollars from that price point.

COUPON CODE: TPONBJ

Lenovo HW01 Smart Wristband

The Lenovo HW01 is the company’s affordable smart band, if that’s what you’re looking for. This fitness tracker comes with a built-in heart rate monitor, while it sports a display on its front side as well. Bluetooth 4.2 is also included in the package, and this smart band is compatible with a range of Android smartphones (Android 4.4+), and also iOS 8+ devices. The Lenovo HW01 is currently on a 27 percent discount, and it costs $20.99, while a coupon code is also provided down below.

COUPON CODE: GBHW01

HOMTOM S8

The HOMTOM S8 is HOMTOM’s new smartphone which is inspired by the Galaxy S8, that much is obvious. This handset comes with really thin bezels, and a dual camera setup on the back. A 5.7-inch 1440 x 720 display is included here, and the device also comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. MediaTek’s MT6750T 64-bit octa-core SoC fuels this phone, and the device costs $169.99 (16 percent off).

