GearBest Deals: GPD Mini Laptop, Xiaomi Mi 5X, And More

There are four smartphones listed down below, and in addition to that one mini laptop. If you’re interested in any of these devices, you can now get them for even less cash, as we do have a bunch of coupon codes which will make that possible. Now, below every product you will find a different coupon code, though remember that the discount is valid for the first 30 customers only (per unit), so hurry up if you’re interested.

Xiaomi Mi 6

The Xiaomi Mi 6 is the company’s flagship smartphone which is made out of metal and glass, while it is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor. This handset comes with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage, and it is currently discounted by 41 percent over at GearBest, and costs $478.99. Now, if you apply the provided coupon, you will be able to get this phone for only $447.99.

Buy the Xiaomi Mi 6

COUPON CODE: GBZDCJ11

Xiaomi Mi 5X

The Xiaomi Mi 5X is one of newer Xiaomi-branded models, and this is a mid-range phone. This handset is made out of metal, while it sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display. The device comes with a dual camera setup on the back, and packs in 4GB of RAM. The Mi 5X is currently on a 21 percent discount, and is available for $216.99 without a coupon, while the coupon code will bring that price down to $211.99.

Buy the Xiaomi Mi 5X

COUPON CODE: GBZDCJ14

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X

The Redmi Note 4X is yet another mid-range smartphone Xiaomi announced. This phone is also made out of metal, and it comes with a rear-facing fingerprint scanner. The Redmi Note 4X is fueled by the Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core SoC, and it comes with a single 13-megapixel camera on the back. The phone comes in both 3GB and 4GB RAM variants, and the 3GB RAM model is now available for $148.99 if you utilize the provided coupon, otherwise it costs $200.

Buy the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X

COUPON CODE: GBZDCJ08

OnePlus 5

The OnePlus 5 is a metal-clad flagship from OnePlus, and its 6GB RAM variant is currently discounted over at GearBest. This phone costs $467.99 (28 percent off) without a coupon, but if you’d like to get it for $449.99, you’ll utilize the provided coupon. This handset is fueled by the Snapdragon 835, while it sports a dual camera setup on the back, and it comes with a front-facing fingerprint scanner.

Buy the OnePlus 5

COUPON CODE: GBZDCJ01

GPD Pocket Mini Laptop

The GPD Pocket Mini Laptop is, as its name says, a rather compact laptop. This device comes with Window 10 OS, and it is fueled by the Intel Atom X7-Z8750 SoC, while it sports a 7-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, 8GB of LPDDR3 RAM and 128GB of storage. Bluetooth 4.1 is also included here, and the device ships with a Type-C port, regular USB port (3.0), micro HDMI slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack. This device costs $485.19 (15 percent off) over at GearBest, but you can have it for $424.99 with the provided coupon.

Buy the GPD Pocket Mini Laptop

COUPON CODE: GBZDCJ23