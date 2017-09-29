GearBest Deals: Elephone S8, Huawei P10, And More
No matter if you’re in the market for a smartphone, a tablet or a drone, we got you covered. In the provided list down below, you’ll be able to find three smartphones, a tablet and a drone which are currently on sale over at GearBest, and most of these devices actually also come with coupon codes, which will provide you with an even more significant discount. Two of Xiaomi’s products are joined by Huawei’s flagship smartphone, DJI’s drone and Elephone’s all-new flagship handsets, read on.
The first device in the list is the Xiaomi Air 12. This is Xiaomi’s 12.5-inch laptop which comes with Windows 10 OS out of the box. This tablet is made out of metal, and it is actually discounted by 31 percent at the moment, which means that it costs $508.99, and the provided coupon brings its price down to $479.99, though do keep in mind that this coupon is valid for the first 100 units of the Xiaomi Air 12. The Huawei P10 is the second product on our list, this is Huawei’s flagship smartphone which was introduced earlier this year, and it actually comes with rather compelling specs, which we’ll talk about down below. This phone is made out of metal, and it is quite compact, while it is currently priced at $509.99 (15 percent off), but its price goes down to $479.99 via the coupon down below, which you can apply for the first 100 units of this smartphone.
The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 is Xiaomi’s all-new ‘bezel-less’ flagship phablet. This phone is quite powerful, and it is currently priced at $569.99 with a 23 percent discount, though its price goes down to $549.99 via the provided coupon (first 200 units only). The DJI Spark Mini RC drone is the next product we’ve listed down below, This gadget is currently discounted by 28 percent, as it costs $499, but you can now purchase it for only $455.99 thanks to the listed coupon (first 50 units only). The last device in the list down below is the Elephone S8, which is Elephone’s ‘bezel-less’ smartphone, which costs only $239.99 at the moment, as it has been discounted by 14 percent by the company.
The Xiaomi Air 12 comes with a 12.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, 4GB of DDR3 RAM and 128GB of storage (SSD). This laptop is based on Windows 10, and it packs in Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity. Intel’s 7th-gen Core m3-7Y30 dual-core CPU fuels the Xiaomi Air 12, and the device comes with a 1-megapixel camera for video calls and what not. A 5,000mAh non-removable battery is included here as well.
The Huawei P10 is a metal-clad smartphone which sports a dual camera setup on the back, with Leica’s lenses on top of them. The phone features a 5.1-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. The Huawei P10 is fueled by the Kirin 960 64-bit octa-core processor, and it comes with a 3,200mAh non-removable battery on the inside. This phone offers two SIM card slots, and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.
The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 is made out of metal and ceramic, at least the variant that we’re listing here, and it comes with a rear-facing fingerprint scanner. This smartphone is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor, and it packs in 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone features a 5.99-inch 2160 x 1080 display, while you’ll find a 12-megapixel camera on the back of this handset.
This drone is quite pocketable, and it comes with DJI’s FaceAware feature. This drone can shoot 1080p videos, and offers a number of other interesting modes such as ActiveTrack, TapFly and QuickShot. A 1,480mAh battery is included in this drone, and the device can fly up to 16 minutes on a single charge. A 12-megapixel camera is included in this drone, and it offers an 81.9-degree wide-angle lens.
The Elephone S8 is made out of metal and glass, while it comes with a front-facing fingerprint scanner. This device is fueled by the Helio X25 64-bit deca-core processor, while it packs in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. The device also comes with a 4,000mAh non-removable battery, and a 6-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) display. A 21-megapixel shooter is placed on the back of this phone, while you’ll find an 8-megapixel camera on its front side.