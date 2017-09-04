GearBest Deals: Bluboo S1, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, And More

We’re back with yet another GearBest deals roundup, and this time around you’ll find five deals in the list down below, three of which belong to smartphones, from Xiaomi’s mid-ranger, to Vkworld’s ‘bezel-less’ offering. Now, Xiaomi’s car charger and Mijia’s action camera also made the list, and all of the devices that are listed here are now discounted, while most of them also come with coupon codes, which are limited to a particular number of units, so hurry up if you’re interested.

Xiaomi Mijia Camera Mini

The Xiaomi Mijia Camera Mini is actually an action camera which is capable of shooting 4K video at 30fps. This camera is currently available for pre-order for $139.99, but you can pre-order it for only $119.99 via the coupon down below. This camera comes with the anti-shake function, and has Wi-Fi built-in, while you can also pop a microSD card into this device. A 2.4-inch 960 x 480 display is available here, and this camera comes with a 1,450mAh battery.

Buy the Xiaomi Mijia Camera Mini

COUPON CODE: GBXMINI

Bluboo S1

The Bluboo S1 is the company’s ‘bezel-less’ handset which is inspired by the Xiaomi Mi MIX, obviously. This handset comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, while it is fueled by the Helio P25 64-bit octa-core processor. The device also features a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, and it comes with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. This smartphone is currently on a 24 percent discount, and it costs $159.99, but the provided coupon will bring that price even further down.

Buy the Bluboo S1

COUPON CODE: GBbluboo

Xiaomi Fast-Charging Car Charger

If you’re looking for a car charger, this product might interest you. This is Xiaomi’s fast-charging car charger, which comes with 5V/2.4A fast charging. It comes with a dual USB output, which means you can hook up two devices to it at the same time, and this car charger is made out of metal. This gadget is currently on a 26-percent discount and it costs $8.48, just in case you’re interested.

Buy the Xiaomi Fast-Charging Car Charger

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is the company’s mid-range smartphone which is made out of metal. This handset sports a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, and a set of capacitive keys below its display. The phone is fueled by the Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core SoC, and it comes with 32GB of internal storage, and 3GB of RAM. This handset is currently priced at $157.99 ($16 percent off), but it can be purchased for $146.99 via the coupon code down below.

Buy the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

COUPON CODE: RNoteGB

Vkworld Mix Plus

The Vkworld Mix Plus is yet another smartphone that is inspired by the Xiaomi Mi MIX, which is immediately noticeable, the moment you lay your eyes on it. This smartphone sports a 5.5-inch HD (1280 x 720) display, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage. The device is fueled by the MediaTek MT6737 64-bit quad-core SoC, and it is currently priced at $129.99 (7 percent off), but it can be purchased for $109.99 with the coupon down below.

Buy the Vkworld Mix Plus

COUPON CODE: VKMIX8