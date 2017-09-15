GearBest Deals: Bluboo S1, Xiaomi Mi TV Box, And More

In the list down below, you will be able to find four smartphones and a TV box. This time around, smartphones from LeEco, Huawei, Xiaomi and Bluboo got included here, along with one of Xiaomi’s Mi TV Box devices. All of these devices come with dedicated coupons, all of which are limited to first 30 buyers (per device), and which considerably lower price points of these devices, in case you’re interested in getting one of them.

LeEco Le S3

The LeEco Le S3 is LeEco’s mid-range, metal-clad smartphone, which sports a rear-facing fingerprint scanner. This handset comes with a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. The device is fueled by MediaTek’s Helio X20 64-bit deca-core processor, and a single 16-megapixel shooter on the back. This phone is currently priced at $109.99 (24 percent off) over at GearBest, and you can get it for only $99.99 via the provided coupon.

Buy the LeEco Le S3

COUPON CODE: GBLeS3

Huawei P9 Lite

The Huawei P9 Lite is Huawei’s P-line mid-ranger for last year. This handset sports 3GB of RAM and 16GB of native storage, while it comes with a 13-megapixel rear-facing, and an 8-megapixel front facing camera sensors. Huawei’s HiSilicon Kirin 650 64-bit octa-core SoC fuels this smartphone, and a 5.2-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display is also a part of this package. This phone is currently discounted by 20 percent at GearBest, and it costs $174.99, but you can get it for $169.99 if you utilize the provided coupon.

Buy the Huawei P9 Lite

COUPON CODE: GBP9Lite

Xiaomi Redmi 4X

The Xiaomi Redmi 4X is Xiaomi’s entry-level smartphone which comes in 2GB and 3GB RAM variants. Well, the 2GB RAM model of this phone now costs $118.99 over at GearBest, and with the provided coupon, you can slash that price down to $105.99. The Redmi 4X comes with a 4,1000mAh non-removable battery, while it is fueled by the Snapdragon 435 64-bit octa-core processor. A 5-inch 720p display is included here as well, and a 13-megapixel shooter is placed on the back of this phone.

Buy the Xiaomi Redmi 4X

COUPON CODE: GBRedmi4X216

Bluboo S1

The Bluboo S1 is Bluboo’s smartphone which is inspired by the Xiaomi MI MIX, and it sports rather thin bezels on the sides, and above its display. This smartphone sports a dual camera setup on its back, and it features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. The Bluboo S1 is fueled by the Helio P25 64-bit octa-core processor, and it is currently discounted by 29 percent, it costs $149.99. The provided coupon brings its price down to $139.99, if you’re interested.

Buy the Bluboo S1

COUPON CODE: GBBlubooS1

Xiaomi Mi TV Box

The international variant of the Xiaomi Mi Box is discounted by 39 percent over at GearBest, and it costs $66.99. The coupon down below brings that price down to $55.99, if you’re interested, though. This device ships with Android TV 6.0 out of the box, and it packs in 2GB of RAM and 8GB of native storage. This handset also comes with a remote controller, and a 64-bit quad-core processor.

Buy the Xiaomi Mi TV Box

COUPON CODE: GBXiaomibox5