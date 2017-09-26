GearBest Deals: BlackBerry KEYone, UMIDIGI S2, And More
In today’s GearBest deals list we have five new products to talk about. If you check out the list down below, all you’ll see are smartphones, all of which are discounted, and four out of five of them even come with coupon codes, whose purpose is to lower the price point of these devices even further. Having said that, there are all sorts of devices listed down below, ranging from entry-level phones, like the LEAGOO M8 Pro, all the way to some more powerful handsets, like the BlackBerry KEYone.
The first handset in the list down below is the BlackBerry KEYone, BlackBerry’s latest handset. The variant you’ll see down below comes with 4GB of RAM, and this is actually the so-called ‘Black Edition’ of the phone. This handset is currently available for pre-order on GearBest, and it usually costs $654.52, but if you utilize the provided coupon, you’ll be able to get this phone for $579.99, do keep in mind that this offer is limited to first 100 buyers, though, so hurry up if you’re interested. The second handset in the list is the LEAGOO M8 Pro, and that is, at the same time, the most affordable handset we have for you today. This smartphone is discounted by 25 percent, and it costs $82.99, at the moment, but with the provided coupon, you can get it for $79.99 (limited to first 200 buyers).
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is the next phone listed down below, and it’s Xiaomi’s mid-range offering, which is made out of metal. This handset is currently priced at $189.99 (16 percent off), but if you utilize the provided coupon, its price will drop to $179.99 (first 50 buyers only). The Redmi Note 4’s sibling, the Xiaomi Mi Max 2, is also listed down below, and it’s priced at $235.99 (34 percent off), but if you’re fast enough (first 50 buyers), you can get it for only $213.99, via the provided coupon. Do keep in mind this is the 4GB RAM variant of the Redmi Note 4 we’re talking about here. The last handset in the provided list is the UMIDIGI S2, and it’s priced at $199.99, which means it is discounted by 19 percent, and this phone, much like the BlackBerry KEYnote, is up for pre-order at the moment, and will start shipping to consumers between October 16 and October 21.
The BlackBerry KEYone is made out of metal, while it comes with a rubbery texture on the back, for a better grip. This is a mid-range phone which sports a 4.5-inch 1620 x 1080 display, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage in this case, though a 3GB RAM (+32GB storage) variant is also available. This handset is fueled by the Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core processor, and it packs in a 3,505mAh non-removable battery.
The LEAGOO M8 Pro is a metal-clad handset which is actually quite affordable, and despite that, it has rather solid specs. This is actually a phablet, it comes with a 5.7-inch HD (1280 x 720) display, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of native storage. The LEAGOO M8 Pro is fueled by the MediaTek MT6737 64-bit quad-core processor, and it packs in a 3,500mAh non-removable battery, while it also includes a dual camera setup on the back, below which you’ll notice a fingerprint scanner.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is Xiaomi’s metal-clad mid-ranger, which also comes with a rear-facing fingerprint scanner. The Redmi Note 4 is fueled by the Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core processor, just like the BlackBerry KEYone, and it packs in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, at least the variant that is on sale at the moment. This handset comes with a set of capacitive buttons, and sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display.
The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is Xiaomi’s phablet, and it’s probably larger than most tablets you’ve seen, as it sports a 6.44-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display. This smartphone also packs in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage, while it is fueled by the same SoC that the BlackBerry KEYone and the Redmi Note 4 ship with, the Snapdragon 625. This handset ships with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, while MIUI 8 OS comes installed on top of it.
The UMIDIGI S2 is a metal-clad phone, which sports really thin bezels, and a dual camera setup on its back. A fingerprint scanner is also located on the back of this phone, and the device features a 6-inch 1440 x 720 display. MediaTek’s Helio P20 64-bit octa-core processor fuels this handset, and a 5,100mAh non-removable battery is also a part of this package. Android 6.0 Marshmallow comes pre-installed on this handset, and a 5-megapixel shooter is included on the front side of the UMIDIGI S2.