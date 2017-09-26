GearBest Deals: BlackBerry KEYone, UMIDIGI S2, And More

In today’s GearBest deals list we have five new products to talk about. If you check out the list down below, all you’ll see are smartphones, all of which are discounted, and four out of five of them even come with coupon codes, whose purpose is to lower the price point of these devices even further. Having said that, there are all sorts of devices listed down below, ranging from entry-level phones, like the LEAGOO M8 Pro, all the way to some more powerful handsets, like the BlackBerry KEYone.

The first handset in the list down below is the BlackBerry KEYone, BlackBerry’s latest handset. The variant you’ll see down below comes with 4GB of RAM, and this is actually the so-called ‘Black Edition’ of the phone. This handset is currently available for pre-order on GearBest, and it usually costs $654.52, but if you utilize the provided coupon, you’ll be able to get this phone for $579.99, do keep in mind that this offer is limited to first 100 buyers, though, so hurry up if you’re interested. The second handset in the list is the LEAGOO M8 Pro, and that is, at the same time, the most affordable handset we have for you today. This smartphone is discounted by 25 percent, and it costs $82.99, at the moment, but with the provided coupon, you can get it for $79.99 (limited to first 200 buyers).

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is the next phone listed down below, and it’s Xiaomi’s mid-range offering, which is made out of metal. This handset is currently priced at $189.99 (16 percent off), but if you utilize the provided coupon, its price will drop to $179.99 (first 50 buyers only). The Redmi Note 4’s sibling, the Xiaomi Mi Max 2, is also listed down below, and it’s priced at $235.99 (34 percent off), but if you’re fast enough (first 50 buyers), you can get it for only $213.99, via the provided coupon. Do keep in mind this is the 4GB RAM variant of the Redmi Note 4 we’re talking about here. The last handset in the provided list is the UMIDIGI S2, and it’s priced at $199.99, which means it is discounted by 19 percent, and this phone, much like the BlackBerry KEYnote, is up for pre-order at the moment, and will start shipping to consumers between October 16 and October 21.