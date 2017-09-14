GearBest Deals: 8GB RAM OnePlus 5, HOMTOM S8, And More

In the provided list, you’ll find four smartphones and a tablets which are currently discounted over at GearBest. Now, this list of smartphones is rather versatile, four different brands are included here, and you’ll find devices ranging from budget ones to the 8GB RAM variant of the OnePlus 5, which actually comes with a coupon code. The Cube Mix Plus tablet also managed to find a way to this list. Needless to say, all of these devices are currently discounted, and some of them also include coupon codes.

LEAGOO T5

The LEAGOO T5 is the company’s budget offering which comes with a dual camera setup on the back, and a front-facing fingerprint scanner. This handset is fueled by the MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit octa-core SoC, while it packs in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. This handset sports a 5.5-inch fullHD display, and it is currently priced $200, but you can get it for less if you utilize the provided coupon.

Buy the LEAGOO T5

COUPON CODE: LGT5G

HOMTOM S8

The HOMTOM S8 is HOMTOM’s ‘bezel-less’ phone, which resembles the Galaxy S8 quite a bit. This smartphone comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, while it sports a dual camera setup (16 + 5-megapixel cameras) on the back. This phone sports a 5.7-inch HD+ panel, and Android 7.0 Nougat comes out of the box. The HOMTOM S8 is currently priced at $159.99 (21 percent off), in case you’re interested.

Buy the HOMTOM S8

Bluboo S1

The Bluboo S1 is yet another ‘bezel-less’ phone on this list, and it is clearly inspired by the Xiaomi Mi MIX. This handset is fueled by the Helio P25 64-bit octa-core SoC, and it packs in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. This phone features a 5.5-inch fullHD display, while it comes with a 3,500mAh non-removable battery. The Bluboo S1 is currently discounted by 29 percent, and it costs $149.99.

Buy the Bluboo S1

OnePlus 5 (8GB RAM variant)

The OnePlus 5 is the most powerful smartphone here, and this is actually an 8GB RAM variant we’re talking about here. This smartphone is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core SoC, and it comes with 128GB of native storage. The device also sports a 5.5-inch fullHD Optic AMOLED display, and it is priced at $697, but you can get it for way less if you utilize the provided coupon.

Buy the OnePlus 5

COUPON CODE: DCZSGB

Cube Mix Plus

The Cube Mix Plus is a Windows 10-powered tablet, which comes with the Intel Kaby Lake Core M3-7Y30 dual-core processor, and it packs in 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (SSD). This phone sports a 10.6-inch fullHD display, and it sports a 5-megapixel rear-facing camera, while a 2-megapixel shooter is included on its front side. The device is currently priced at $318.99 (33 percent off), but you can purchase it for $308.99 with the coupon which is listed down below.

Buy the Cube Mix Plus

COUPON CODE: MIXPLUSV