Gear VR & Oculus Enhancements Include Refunds

Oculus and Samsung Gear VR customers can now get refunds on content purchased digitally, with certain stipulations, as part of a large-scale overhaul that’s bringing a number of enhancements to both VR platforms. Content refunds do not apply to movies, bundles, or downloadable content tied to apps, games, and the like. For content that can be refunded, such as games and non-movie VR experiences, the window is 14 days, but only if you have spent less than two hours using the content. As long as these conditions are met, the refund should go through automatically, and will take up to five days to process. Naturally, once you request a refund, your access to the app or game in question is revoked, even before the refund is finalized. If the refund does not go through automatically, it can be forwarded to Oculus’ customer service department for a more detailed look. As a final caveat, if you purchase content, refund it, then decide to purchase it again, you’re stuck with it for good.

Other enhancements on the PC-based Oculus Rift platform are some tweaks that make setup and library management a bit easier, as well as the launch of Oculus Parties. Your entire library of Rift-compatible content on a given PC will be shown in the Oculus Home screen, allowing you to launch anything in that library without taking off your headset. Shopping for new content can now also be done in VR. The platform will also detect if you have room-scale sensors installed, and will automatically launch into setup help. As for Oculus Parties, it’s a chat platform that will allow you to call up to three friends to talk with you anywhere in your VR experience, including inside VR content.

Enhancements to the mobile side are decidedly more limited. Rather than getting a new social feature or library unification, Gear VR users on the Oculus platform will now notice that profile cards have been redesigned, and they can now add people to their friends lists from inside a VR experience. Clicking on a friend or a person who has sent you a friend request will show you a profile with their avatar and some basic information. Their privacy settings, and others’, will determine whether you can see any mutual friends you may have, or VR games and experiences that you both own.