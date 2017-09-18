Galaxy Tab A 8/9.7 Surface In Benchmarks With Android 7.1.1

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A 8.0 and 9.7 tablets have surfaced in benchmarks with Android 7.1.1 Nougat on the Geekbench website, though it is worth noting that the date in the screenshots below are from September 8th and September 11th, which was a little bit over a week ago, and the most recent listings of the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 and Galaxy Tab A 9.7 are from today showing Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow, which certainly suggests that the Nougat software is still in testing for these devices. It’s also been reported that in addition to these two Samsung tablets, the Galaxy J5 2016 was seen in benchmarks running the same software.

None of these three devices are flagship devices from Samsung so it shouldn’t be too surprising that the company has waited to push the Nougat software out to them. That being said, Android Nougat has already begun to hit the Galaxy J7 2016 so it’s a bit strange that Samsung isn’t pushing the software to a device in the same family. When it comes to the Galaxy Tab A 9.7, the device was spotted at the Wi-Fi Alliance running on Android 7.0 Nougat back in July, which at the time seemed like Samsung might be gearing up to roll out the update to that device in the near future from that period. More than a month and a half has passed since then, though, and the update still hasn’t been pushed out, and it’s possible that it had something to do with Samsung deciding to test Android 7.1.1 Nougat and send out this version of the software as opposed to version 7.0.

If Samsung is planning to roll out the software update for Android 7.1.1 Nougat to all three of the above-mentioned devices sometime in the near future, it’s still not known when an exact time will be for each device to get it. It’s also not known if Samsung will send the update out to both the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 and Galaxy Tab A 9.7 at the same time even though they are in the same device lineup, seeing as how Samsung already did this with the Galaxy J5 2016. Those with any of these three devices though will want to keep an eye on their status bars, as Samsung could start pushing the software out to devices sooner than later.