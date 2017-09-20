Galaxy S8’s Price Is Much Higher In Korea Compared To The US

The Green Consumer Network’s recent report states that the price of the Galaxy S8 is too high in South Korea. According to the report, in some cases, the phone even costs twice as much as in the US. This report states that the unlocked Galaxy S8 costs 1.02 million won in Korea ($908), while that very same device (though with a Snapdragon 835, instead of the Exynos 8895) costs $780 in the US, while the report states that the mentioned price in the US also includes tax.

In addition to that, the Green Consumer Network’s report also states that the US consumers can also get a discount of up to $300 for trading in their existing smartphone(s), and if you take that into account, you can actually, in theory, but the Galaxy S8 in the US for half its Korean price, which is something that the Green Consumer Network’s report is trying to emphasize, at least according to the Korea Herald. It’s also worth noting that US consumers can get some free goodies along with their Galaxy S8 purchase, like the free Gear VR headset, for example, which is not exactly that cheap on its own. The Green Consumer Network calls for Samsung to start selling unlocked smartphones to consumers for the same price they’re supplied to mobile carriers, which would be great for consumers, but that almost certainly won’t happen, unless laws in South Korea change in that direction, which is also highly unlikely.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 was announced earlier this year along with its sibling, the Galaxy S8 Plus, and these two phones are no longer the most expensive devices in Samsung’s portfolio. The Galaxy Note 8 actually launched recently as well, and it trumps the Galaxy S8 devices in terms of pricing, and also in terms of specs, but the Galaxy S8 is still the company’s flagship smartphone, as it is considerably smaller than the Galaxy Note 8. The Galaxy S8 is made out of metal and glass, it is fueled by the Exynos 8895 in South Korea, and it comes with 4GB of RAM. The device also sports a 5.8-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display, and it packs in a 3,000mAh non-removable battery.