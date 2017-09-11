Galaxy Note 8 Surpasses 250k Pre-Registrations In India

The Galaxy Note 8 surpassed 250,000 pre-registrations in India as of last Saturday, according to media reports in the South Asian country, with Samsung’s upcoming phablet already touting impressive interest before even being officially announced for this particular market. The South Korean original equipment manufacturer (OEM) previously confirmed that the Galaxy Note 8 will be launched in India on Tuesday, September 12, thus signaling that it’s keen to directly take on the upcoming iPhone 8 series which is set to be officially announced on the same day.

Apart from the local division of Samsung Electronics, Amazon India is also accepting pre-registrations for the Galaxy Note 8, with the online retailer having already received registrations from more than 150,000 customers who said they’re interested in purchasing the next major Android flagship. Almost half of those people — around 72,000 of them — stated their interest in the Galaxy Note 8 within the first 24 hours of being able to do so on Amazon India. Everyone else registered directly with Samsung, with the current number suggesting that the Galaxy Note 8 may beat the expectations in India where Samsung is still dominating the overall market, albeit not thanks to its high-end offerings; instead, the company is currently holding over a fifth of the Indian handset market primarily thanks to its entry-level and mid-range products, with Xiaomi being the only other OEM in the country who has been doing comparably well in recent years.

According to previous reports, everyone who places an advance pre-order on the Galaxy Note 8 in India will receive a free Samsung Desktop Experience (DeX) station, with this particular offer having already debuted in a number of European markets like Croatia. Additionally, users may receive up to 100GB of mobile data from certain wireless carriers like Jio Reliance along with their purchase of the Galaxy Note 8, insiders previously said. While not all pre-registrations are likely to translate to pre-orders and actual sales, the current state of affairs indicates that not even a highly competitive market like India will ignore Samsung’s most powerful offering to date, which is in line with recent predictions from a number of industry watchers who expect the Galaxy Note 8 to be a massive commercial success on a global level. The phablet may be officially released in India on or around September 25, according to older reports.