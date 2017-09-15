Galaxy Note 8 Pre-Orders Cross 800,000 Units In Korea

It seems like Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 flagship phablet managed to cross 800,000-mark in South Korea, as far as pre-orders are concerned, though the company did not release a final, official number. According to a report by the Korea Herald, Samsung managed to hit the magic number in only one week, and the source claims this info comes directly from Samsung. Those who pre-ordered the Galaxy Note 8 in Korea got the device earlier today, while the device will become available for purchase in Korea on September 21. It is also worth noting that the sales for the Galaxy Note 8 actually begin today in a number of markets around the world.

Now, such numbers are quite staggering, as the Galaxy Note 8 managed to completely obliterate the Galaxy Note 7 in this regard. Samsung received ‘only’ 380,000 pre-orders for the Galaxy Note 7 in a 13-day period the phone was available for pre-order. Samsung also released some info regarding which storage version was the most interesting to consumers, as 65 percent of them pre-ordered the 64GB variant of the Galaxy Note 8, while 35 percent got the 256GB model of the device. The black-colored Galaxy Note 8 was the most requested one in Korea, followed by the blue-colored model. The 64GB storage variant of the Galaxy Note 8 costs 1.09 million won ($962), while the 256GB storage model is priced at 1.25 million won ($1,106). It’s worth noting that the LG V30 is now available for pre-order in Korea as well, it was made available yesterday, and we do not know how long will pre-orders last, but we’re guessing for about a week. The LG V30 is actually quite a bit more affordable in Korea than the Galaxy Note 8, its 64GB model costs 949,000 won ($839), while the 128GB model is priced at 998,000 won ($883).

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is made out of metal and glass, and it comes with the S Pen stylus. This handset sports a curved display, and a dual camera setup on the back. The phone sports a 6.3-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity panel, while it packs in 6GB of RAM and 64GB / 256GB of storage in Korea. The device is fueled by the Exynos 8895 in South Korea, and it packs in a 3,300mAh non-removable battery. Follow this link if you’d like to know more about the phone’s specs.