Galaxy Note 8 Pre-Orders Beat All Past Galaxy Note Devices

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 pre-orders have beat all past Galaxy Note devices during their pre-order phases, making this Samsung’s most popular Galaxy Note device ever, and the phone hasn’t even officially launched as it’s scheduled to officially land on store shelves on September 15th. Some important details to note here are that the sales numbers Samsung is referring to in regards to pre-orders are for U.S.-based pre-orders only and does not reflect pre-orders for other international regions or on a global scale. Samsung also doesn’t mention any specifics on the number of pre-orders, just that they’re the best they have ever been, so there is no current information from Samsung on what the actual numbers are.

All that said, it isn’t too hard to see the Galaxy Note 8 as the most popular Note device during the pre-order period of any other Galaxy Note in Samsung’s history. It has plenty of compelling features, a stylish design, and plenty of hype that was built up around it leading up to its official reveal back on August 23rd. Suffice it to say, Samsung’s blend of prowess and recognizable name along with all the attention they were giving to the Galaxy Note 8 both before and after its announcement, have likely played a huge role in U.S. consumers flocking to place their pre-orders for the phone.

Handfuls of consumers in the U.S. (and likely elsewhere around the globe) have already gotten their hands on the phone as well, as many top carriers have already shipped the phone out to those who bought it, including Sprint and T-Mobile as reports have surfaced of subscribers on those networks receiving the phone over the last week or so. The U.S. of course isn’t the only location where the Galaxy Note 8 is seeing massive popularity. In South Korea the device racked up 395,000 pre-orders in a 24-hour period, showcasing that consumers in the region are just as excited to see the device hit their doorsteps. What’s more is that the Galaxy Note 8 may end up reaching a higher number of pre-orders in South Korea than the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus in the span of 48 hours, which is said to have reached over 550,000 when those phones launched in the country. This all comes down to the fact that Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 is an extremely popular device right out of the gate, though that probably isn’t surprising anyone.