Galaxy Note 8 Passes Durability Test With Flying Colors

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 was announced last month, and if you’re interested in checking out how it did in a durability test, well, you’re in the right place. JerryRigEverything has just released its Galaxy Note 8 durability test video, and… spoiler alert… the phone did really well. The source put the Galaxy Note 8 through its usual durability scenario, so that it is on the same playing ground as other phones. This video is embedded down below, if you’d like to check it out.

The Galaxy Note 8 is made out of metal and glass, and the first test that Jerry decided to perform, is the display scratch test. He used its usual set of different picks, and the display scratched at level six, which is a standard for Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and that is exactly the glass protection the Galaxy Note 8 ships with, it’s included both on the phone’s front and back sides. The device’s front-facing sensors are also protected by Gorilla Glass 5, and the same can be said for its camera lenses on the back, though you’ll find metal protection around those lenses, and that metal trim protrudes on the back a bit. The rear-facing fingerprint scanner is not, however, and can be scratched rather easily, so you should pay attention to it, though it will work fine even if you scratch it pretty bad, as the source demonstrated. The Galaxy Note 8’s earpiece is made out of metal, and so are the phone’s buttons, and its frame. The S Pen stylus is included in the right portion of the phone’s bottom side, and it made out of plastic, in case you were wondering, though the bottom of it has metal on it, so that it doesn’t scratch easily while holstered.

It’s worth noting that the Galaxy Note 8 is a fingerprint magnet, however. The Galaxy Note 8’s display managed to last around 10 seconds under a direct flame, and it never recovered from it. Now, the last test the source performed is the bend test, and the Galaxy Note 8 passed this test with flying colors. It bent ever-so-slightly, but it did not get disfigured or anything of the sort, and the pressure was applied from both sides.