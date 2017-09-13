Galaxy Note 8 Gets Sep. 2017 Security Patch & Camera Tweaks

Samsung started rolling out the first firmware update for the Galaxy Note 8, its latest and most powerful Android flagship which is scheduled for an official release on Friday, September 15. The new software package ships with the September Android Security Update and a number of tweaks meant to improve the performance of the smartphone’s camera, with Samsung distributing it as an over-the-air (OTA) update which is rolling out in stages. That state of affairs indicates that consumers in some countries who purchase the Galaxy Note 8 on day one will be prompted to download the new firmware shortly after they power on their device for the first time, with the rollout itself being expected to be completed by next week.

A number of wireless carriers and Samsung’s retail partners around the world have reportedly already started shipping Galaxy Note 8 units to customers who pre-ordered it, so anyone who already got their hands on the new device should make sure that the smartphone is set to periodically search for software updates on its own, with that particular setting being enabled by default. Alternatively, users are also able to search for the firmware manually from the Galaxy Note 8’s system Settings app. The upcoming package ships with the build number N950FXXU1AQI1 and its exact size is currently unknown but expect the download to be heavier than 150MB, as is usually the case with security patches optimized for Samsung’s smartphones. Apart from a new set of vulnerability fixes and camera improvements, the firmware should also enhance the wireless charging capabilities of the Galaxy Note 8, according to recent reports, though no further details on the matter have yet been unveiled.

The September Security Update for Android recently started hitting the Google Pixel, Pixel XL, and compatible Nexus devices in a somewhat spotty manner, with Alphabet’s subsidiary initially suggesting that the patch will be introduced as part of the Android 8.0 Oreo upgrade but ultimately rolling it out separately. The Galaxy Note 8 is officially the first Samsung-made device to receive the latest patch from Google which already made its way to HMD’s Nokia 5 and contemporary BlackBerry smartphones. The Galaxy Note 8 runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box and should be updated to Android 8.0 Oreo in the coming months, presumably no later than January 2018.