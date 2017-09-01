Galaxy A5 (2017) Is Now Available In The United States

The Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) can now be purchased in the United States. The device was launched back in January 2017, but it is now available in the country through the online retailer B&H. The firm is selling the international variant of the handset, which has the SM-A520F model number. Unfortunately, the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) is only compatible with GSM networks, which means that the subscribers of Sprint, Verizon, and US Cellular may not be able to make calls, and send text messages using this smartphone. The device is also capable of LTE connectivity, and it supports LTE networks running on bands 2, 4, 5, 7, 12, and 17. The phone can also connect to two cellular networks simultaneously, through its Dual SIM Dual Standby (DSDS) feature.

The Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) is equipped with the Exynos 7880 chipset, which is comprised of an octa-core ARM Cortex A53 64-bit CPU, clocked at 1.9GHz, and a Mali T830MP3 GPU. The handset includes 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal flash storage, that is expandable by a microSD card. Samsung equipped the device with a 5.2-inch FullHD Super AMOLED display, which is protected against scratches by a sheet of Gorilla Glass 4. Both the front and rear cameras include a single 16-megapixel shooter, that is capable of shooting 1080p video at 30fps. Another key feature of the handset is its IP68 water and dust resistance rating, allowing the user to occasionally submerge the phone in 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes. To keep the lights on, the handset contains a 3,000mAh non-removable battery, and it also supports Samsung’s Adaptive Fash Charging technology for faster top-ups. According to the retailer, the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) will come with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow pre-installed, although the smartphone manufacturer is already rolling out Android 7.0 Nougat to units sold in select countries, like Russia for example.

B&H sells the handset for an outright payment of $329.99. Even though the handset is not officially sold by the South Korean original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in the United States, the retailer still offers a 1-year warranty for the device. Right now, only the gold color option is on sale, while the blue and black color options will be available soon.