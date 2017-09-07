Four Xiaomi Apps Come Pre-Installed On The Xiaomi Mi A1

Xiaomi’s newest smartphone, the Xiaomi Mi A1, comes with four Xiaomi apps out of the box. Now, for those of you who do not know, Xiaomi partnered up with Google in order to release the Xiaomi Mi A1 Android One smartphone, which arrived a couple of days ago. This handset comes with stock Android, but it seems like some of Xiaomi’s apps found their way to this phone as well, read on.

Those of you who are planning to purchase the Xiaomi Mi A1, should know that the Mi Camera, Mi Remote, Mi Store and Feedback apps are pre-installed on this smartphone. Now, the Mi Camera app is self-explanatory, this is Xiaomi’s proprietary camera app, and Xiaomi says that this app is identical to the one that ships on the Xiaomi Mi 6. This app is needed so that you can take full advantage of the phone’s dual camera setup, and it replaces the Google Camera app. The Mi Remote app is also essential, as the Mi A1 sports an IR blaster, so this app is kind of needed if you’d like to take full advantage of that sensor and use your phone as a remote. The Mi Store and Feedback apps are also here, just in case you’d like to buy some products directly from Xiaomi or give the company some feedback regarding your experience with the Mi A1. Other than these four apps, you’re getting clean Android on the Mi A1, which was to be expected considering this phone is a part of Google’s Android One project.

The Xiaomi Mi A1 is essentially a rebranded Xiaomi Mi 5X, which was announced a while back, and this is a mid-range phone which will be available in India, and 40 additional countries, which is not something we’re used to seeing when it comes to Xiaomi. The Xiaomi Mi A1 sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. The device is fueled by the Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core processor, and it packs in a 3,080mAh non-removable battery. Two 12-megapixel shooters are included on the back of the Mi A1, and a single 5-megapixel camera can be found on the front side of this phone. The Xiaomi Mi A1 is priced at Rs. 14,999 ($234) in India, and chances are it will ship with a similar price point to other countries as well.

