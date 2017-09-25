Fitbit Ionic, Flyer Available Worldwide on October 1st

Fitbit announced today that two of its newest products – the Ionic smartwatch and Flyer wireless headphones – will be available around the world beginning October 1st. This comes after the two products were available for pre-order on Fitbit’s website. The Fitbit Ionic will cost $299, with its replaceable bands starting at $29.95, and then the Fitbit Flyer wireless headphones will cost you $129. These both will be available at many retailers including Fitbit’s website, Amazon, Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Kohl’s, Macy’s, REI, Target and Verizon.

The Fitbit Ionic is the company’s first true smartwatch wearable, and that was made possible largely due to it picking up Pebble. This smartwatch is a stark departure from the design that the company used on the Alta and Charge 2 wearables. There are apps available for the Ionic already, allowing you to take your fitness to the next level. Of course, the Fitbit Ionic can still track all of the usual things, like your workouts, your daily activity and even your sleep. Fitbit also touts that the Ionic has a new heart rate sensor that should be more accurate than what you’d find on the Alta HR and the Charge 2 wearables – as well as other activity trackers out there. The Ionic does have interchangeable straps that you can use, similar to Fitbit’s other recent trackers, and these start at $29.95. The horween leather and steel bands will be slightly more expensive at $59.95.

The other product is the Fitbit Flyer. Now these are wireless headphones, however not truly wireless, think of something like the Jaybird X3’s where there is a cable running from ear to ear. These will cost $129, launching on October 1st at the same retailers as the Ionic. The last bit of news that Fitbit shared today was in regards to the Fitbit Aria 2 smart scale. It will be available in Fall of this year, for $129. The exact launch date has not been determined just yet, but where it is already fall, it shouldn’t be too far down the road. And it’ll be available in North America, EMEA, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand, with more markets in early 2018.