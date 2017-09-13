The Fire TV Is No Longer Available On Amazon

The Fire TV is no longer available on Amazon as the online retail giant now lists it as currently out of stock and that it doesn’t know when or if it will ever be restocked. Now, it’s entirely possible that Amazon could just be out of stock of this particular item, but there are a couple of things to consider that makes such a possibility pretty unlikely. For one, the Fire TV is an extremely popular product for Amazon. It’s one of its flagship products, and it probably makes Amazon a decent amount of money when you consider the combined revenue from sales, as well as revenue from increased Prime memberships, which more than likely pop up after consumers purchase the Fire TV. Amazon would be unlikely to run out of an item that is one of its best-selling.

The other thing to consider is the recent leak for new Fire TV models that Amazon is said to be gearing up to launch soon. There will be a new Fire TV Stick, and a new Fire TV flagship set top box that is reportedly going to replace the one that is now listed as unavailable. The Fire TV stick is set to launch in October, with the new Fire TV model potentially being released a bit later. If Amazon has new Fire TVs on the way, then there is a chance it’s not planning to restock the item as it will have a new one to sell soon.

That said, if Amazon isn’t planning on restocking the older model and the new one isn’t launching for at least a month, then that would also mean that Amazon would have no Fire TV units to sell consumers for a brief time, at least for the set top box model. Another thing to consider is that if Amazon is already pulling the Fire TV listing, then perhaps it plans to announce and launch both new Fire TV models sooner than expected, perhaps this month. The current version of the Fire TV Stick is still available directly through Amazon, and refurbished models of the Fire TV can also be picked up, so it’s not like the current gen. Fire TV models are completely unavailable on Amazon in every capacity.