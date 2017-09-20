Factory Images For Nexus Player Now Out On Google’s Website

The Android 8.0 Oreo factory image for the Nexus Player is now available on Google’s Developer website, several weeks after the factory images of other Nexus and Pixel-branded devices were released. This factory image also includes the September 2017 Android security patch, and the new software build can be identified through the version number OPR6.170623.021. Before flashing the images, people should be reminded that all user data will be deleted once the installation process is completed. The factory image can be installed through the fastboot mode, which can be accessed either through the adb tool or relevant key combination. Users may lock the device’s bootloader after flashing the operating system for security purposes. For those who are unwilling to go through the entire procedure, the user may simply wait for the device to receive the update over the air.

Android Oreo is adding a substantial number of features to Android TV devices, which include the Nexus Player. Once installed in the device, apps are now called a “channel,” and stock Google applications already support this feature. Through the Channels feature, the Nexus Player and other recent Android TV devices allow users to watch video previews by simply highlighting one of the thumbnails found in the app. On the other hand, it may take some time before other services take advantage of this feature. Android Oreo also makes it easier for people to access other applications by simply long-pressing the menu key on the Nexus Player. Afterwards, an overlay containing all apps will appear, and it works anywhere on the user interface. Previously, users will have to navigate their way to the app menu before they could view all the installed software. Last but not the least, a shortcut for the most used applications at the top of the home screen is provided by the Favorites feature.

When Android Oreo was announced late last month, there are applications that still do not work well with the upgraded version of the operating system, resulting in software crashes, although developers may have already resolved this issue. It is interesting to point out that the Nexus Player was launched three years ago, and the search giant is still supporting the device with major operating system upgrades. In comparison, a smartphone that was launched with Android Lollipop, the Nexus 6, is no longer receiving Android 8.0 Oreo, and it is stuck with Android 7.1.1 Nougat.