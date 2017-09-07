Facer Launches Huge 4.0 Update With Watchmaker Series & More

Facer has launched version 4.0 of its application along with the ‘Watchmaker Series’ of watch faces, which introduces a collection of uniquely designed, stylish watch faces coming from traditional watchmaker brands like Manufaktur Waldhoff, Yvan Arpa, Maurice Lacroix, MVMT, Snyper Watches, and Vaer, though Facer says it has plans to work with additional brands in the industry so as to offer more designs. The spread of different watch face designs caters to specific styles, allowing Facer to reach even more varied groups of consumers with unique personal tastes.

As these designs are coming from brands in the traditional watchmaking industry Facer classifies these watch faces as high-end watch faces, and it’ll certainly feel like these are high-end once you have them on your watch as they feature gesture-activated changes. For example, the ArtyA Unique Pieces watch face from Yvan Arpa has a sort of color-shifting look to it as you move your wrist from side to side. The Snyper watch face and the MVMT watch face however, will brighten and illuminate more of the watch face design as you flick your wrist, changing from a dimmer look where you can see nothing but the watch hands and the logo, to all of that along with the minute markers and various other design elements. Another big change for Facer with version 4.0 is the ability to embed any watch face as a fully interactive HTML5 widget, allowing watch face designers to showcase their creations anywhere on the web. You can check out one of these widgets just below for an example of what will be possible. This is more of a benefit for designers than end users, but if you’re an avid user of Facer it’ll still be a nice perk to see these widgets around the web as you’ll be able to check out what they look like on your specific watch before you download them.

Part of highlighting watchmaking industry brands with Facer 4.0 includes adding verified brand accounts to the Facer platform, so from now on when you’re browsing through watch face designs and profiles from different designers on Facer’s website you’ll know if the designs are coming directly from the brands they represent. Facer has also given a face lift to the platform itself to help highlight the new designs, brands, and verified accounts, and just generally make everything easier to find and look more appealing. The Facer platform should look visually appealing to those that are first-time users, as well as visually improved to those that have been using the Facer platform for a while.

Building on the usefulness of the newly available HTML5 widgets, users can now see watch faces on the Facer website in a full screen view so that they can check out the designs of the watch face without being distracted by anything else on screen. This new view lets users see the watch face on screen while the rest of the display is essentially blacked out, and users can still interact with the different buttons that let them change the speed of the watch face movements and the watch type that the face is being used on. Facer is calling this the Showcase View as it places the watch face design at the center of the experience, which should help users get the best possible picture of what it may look like on their own watch before even downloading a single design. The Showcase View is built for watch face creators too, allowing them to check things out on the platform before pushing the design straight to their own watch to test things out before publishing and making things available to all users. Facer says that all of these changes will also be available in the smartphone application, so users will be able to see all of these improvements and new features on the go too.

Facer is also introducing a new feature to the application called wrist selfies which will let users take a selfie shot of their newly synced watch face design and post it directly to social media without having to leave the Facer app. Basically, users can browse through the collection of watch faces, find a design they like, and once synced there will be a button that allows them to snap a picture using their smartphone’s camera. More features are coming for designers too with things like Facer analytics, which aims to help designers keep track of metrics like how many views a specific design gets, and how many purchases have been made by users for that specific design. All of these changes should already be live if you’re interested in checking things out for yourself first-hand.