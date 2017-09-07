Facebook Is Testing A New Colorful Comment Section

Facebook is now testing the ability to post colorful comments underneath posts. The social media giant previously introduced the ability to share text-only posts with gradient backgrounds in December, but now it appears the company is looking to extend this feature to the comments section by allowing users to choose a colorful gradient or individual colors for each text-only comment they post.

Currently, Facebook has confirmed that the feature is simply in an early testing phase, which explains why it is only available to a small number of users. The experiment appears to be limited to Facebook’s mobile apps, with the desktop site showing the colorful comments as regular ones with white backgrounds. The way the feature works is simple – users write a comment as usual and are then given the choice between eight different color options: a regular white background, red, blue or orange, as well as four gradient options based on different colors. It’s currently unknown how long the testing phase will last, but if proven popular, the feature could eventually roll out to all users on every platform, desktop included. This particular test is only one of several that Facebook is currently conducting; being the largest social media network on the planet, the company is constantly experimenting with new interfaces, functionalities, and general changes meant to improve the end-user experience of its services, with its subsidiaries like WhatsApp and Instagram employing similar development practices focused on keeping users interested in their offerings.

One such addition essentially allows users of Instagram Stories to post their photos directly to Facebook without having to exit Instagram. Upon doing so, each post in Facebook’s Stories section will be marked with an Instagram tag so users know that it originally came from Instagram Stories. As with the colorful comments, this feature could roll out to all users eventually, if proven popular. For now, the initial reactions towards Facebook’s colorful comments don’t appear to be overwhelmingly positive, so it remains to be seen how Facebook decides to move forward with the feature and whether it tweaks it before a wider release or ends up scrapping it entirely.