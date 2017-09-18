FABRIQ’s Chorus is a Better Looking, $100 Amazon Tap with Alexa

FABRIQ launched last year, as an Echo Dot competitor, and it was one of the first third-party speakers to launch with Alexa built-in. A feature that is now becoming very common. Now the company is back with the FABRIQ Chorus, which is an alternative to the Amazon Tap. The Amazon Tap is Amazon’s portable speaker that has Alexa built-in, and it doesn’t look as nice as the Echo and Echo Dot, but the FABRIQ Chorus looks much nicer. It’s a fairly small speaker, that does come with a pretty nice design, that makes it look nicer on a shelf in your home, than an Amazon Tap, not to mention it is $30 cheaper than the Tap’s regular price.

The FABRIQ Chorus is a portable speaker, which can last around 6 hours of continuous playback. There is a far field microphone included, so it is always listening, and that does obviously take a hit on the battery as one would expect. The FABRIQ Chorus can be recharged wirelessly. There is a charging base that you can set the FABRIQ Chorus on and it’ll charge wirelessly, which is pretty nice. Much better than having to find the right cable to plug in the Chorus and make sure it’s fully charged before you head out, or off to work. There are two precision drivers inside, which offer up 8W of power for audio. This means that you’re going to get some great sounding audio. This does not mean that it’s going to rival something like the Bose SoundLink Mini, but it is going to be adequate sound, a big upgrade over the Amazon Echo Dot and even the FABRIQ.

With there being Amazon Alexa built-in here, this means that you’re going to have access to thousands of Alexa skills (currently, the count is around 20,000) with many more coming each and every day. Alexa is your own personal assistant that lives within the speaker. So you can ask Alexa things like how’s the weather, to read the latest news headlines, and even do things like starting your car. Alexa is getting smarter and smarter everyday, with developers creating more and more skills for the personal assistant. You can pick up the FABRIQ Chorus from Amazon using the link below.