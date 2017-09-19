Evan Blass Shares A Real Life Image Of The Huawei Mate 10

The Huawei Mate 10 has just surfaced in a new image, and this time around the image got leaked by @evleaks aka Evan Blass. Now, considering that the source is a well-known leaker, it gives this image at least some sort of credibility, and what’s interesting, the design of the device actually looks considerably different than what leaked thus far. The alleged Huawei Mate 10 surfaced in a couple of renders and real life images lately, and the device will be announced on October 16, as the company confirmed not long ago.

Now, as you can see, the device sports really thin bezels overall, though its side bezels are especially thin. The device’s corners are curved quite a bit, and even though the top and bottom bezels are chunkier than they are on the Galaxy S8 and the LG V30, they’re still quite thin, which might not be a bad thing as the phone should be easier to grip because of it. On-screen buttons will be making a comeback on the Huawei Mate 10, presuming this image is legit, of course, and you can also see the phone’s earpiece and a front-facing camera in the provided image. Now, considering that the fingerprint scanner is not placed on the front side of the Huawei Mate 10, we’re presuming that it lies on the back of this phone, but the source, unfortunately, did not leak the back side of the device. The volume up, volume down and power / lock buttons are located on the right-hand side of this smartphone, and even though we don’t get to see the left side of the phone, that’s where its SIM card tray is placed, almost certainly. A Type-C USB port will be included on the bottom of the device, and chances are that its loudspeaker also sits down there.

Huawei is actually rumored to announce the Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro on October 16, and this is quite probably the regular, Huawei Mate 10 model, This handset will, almost certainly, ship with the Kirin 970 64-bit octa-core processor which Huawei introduced at this year’s IFA, and in addition to that, you can expect to see 6GB of RAM here, and a rather large display, quite probably a 5.9-inch or a 6-inch panel. Android Nougat or Android Oreo will come pre-installed on the phone, it all depends on which rumor you opt to believe in, but it any case, the company’s Emotion UI (EMUI) skin will be placed on top of Android.

