Essential PH-1 Resists Scratches, Passes Bend Test In Video

Zack from JerryRigEverything has tested the durability of the Essential PH-1 in his latest video. The first durability test involves scratching the device with keys, razor blades, or a Mohs Hardness Pick, and this time, the handset’s glass front and ceramic back as well as the titanium sides were all examined. The front of the device is protected by a sheet of Corning Gorilla Glass 5, which has a Mohs hardness rating of 6, making it harder than materials made from iron, nickel, and copper. This ensures that the front of the handset will not be scratched from coins and keys, materials that are commonly found inside the user’s pocket where the phone is usually kept. The sheet of Gorilla Glass 5 also protects the front-facing camera, which prevents scratches from affecting the image quality of the sensor.

The back of the device, meanwhile, is made from ceramic, a far more scratch-resistant material than glass. The ceramic back has a Mohs hardness rating of 8, making it more durable than materials made from quartz, silicon, and glass. While the dual rear cameras use a layer of scratch-resistant glass for its lens, it is positioned flush with the rest of the phone’s rear panel, which raises concerns over the likelihood of scratches, from simply laying the phone flat on a rough surface. The fingerprint scanner, on the other hand, does not show any evidence of scratching even after repeated attempts, a good sign for the feature’s long term durability and performance. The titanium frame of the Essential PH-1 can be scratched by a razor blade, but it is still more durable than aluminum, a material that is commonly used by other smartphone manufacturers.

A bend test was also performed, and the Essential PH-1 passes this examination with flying colors. Bending the handset from both the back and the front does not result in any damage. It does not crack under pressure, unlike the HTC U11, nor does its screen pop easily, unlike the earlier versions of the BlackBerry KEYone. Last but not the least, a burn test was conducted, wherein a lighter fire was held close to the display. The fire caused the pixels of the IPS display to temporarily shut down after nine seconds, but it did not take long before the screen to return to normal.