Essential PH-1 Hides Regulatory Symbols In Its SIM Tray

If you are wondering where all the regulatory symbols and logos are located in the Essential PH-1 smartphone, well it looks like Andy Rubin’s startup company has tucked all of the markings into a small plastic card hidden in the device’s SIM tray. More specifically, both sides of the plastic card contain all the regulatory logos and symbols. On one side are the symbols while the other includes other information such as the IMEI, serial number, QR code and of course the device name.

The Essential PH-1’s penchant for hiding those markings is part of the Palo Alto, California-based company’s minimalist design for its product. In addition to the hidden symbols and logos, the phone also has minimal bezels, though the top of the device bears a cutout in the screen for the 8-megapixel front-facing camera, which could pose a problem for those with OCD. Officially announced by Android creator Andy Rubin in May, the device has since been available to end users beginning in mid-August, during which the Essential PH-1 was up for pre-order at least on Amazon. Around the same time, Sprint also began to offer the handset, with the shipment having been officially kicked off earlier this month.

As a recap, the Essential phone includes a 5.71-inch LTPS IPS LCD display that is nearly bezel-less. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 system-on-chip and features 4GB of RAM, 128GB of non-expandable native storage and a 3,040mAh non-removable battery. The Essential PH-1 boasts a dual camera setup, with each lens showing off a 13-megapixel sensor with an aperture of f/1.9 and phase detection support. Essential also ditched the headphone jack to give way to a USB Type-C port. The phone’s modular nature enables it to support a wide variety of mods, one of which is a small 360 camera attached to the top of the device. Other features of the handset include four microphones with beam forming and noise cancellation tools, support for Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC. The device runs on a modified version of Android 7.0 Nougat, though it is possible the phone could be upgraded to the latest version of Google’s mobile operating system called Android 8.0 Oreo.