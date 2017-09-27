Emogi Animated Stickers Available For Google’s Gboard Now

Google’s Gboard keyboard now has some new ways for users to express themselves as of September 19, thanks to a brand new add-on sticker pack from Emogi. The pack itself is called Emogi for Gboard and, unlike many other options available in the Play Store, is comprised entirely of animated stickers. Since it’s the result of a close collaborative effort between Google and Emogi, it incorporates directly into Gboard and can be used across a huge variety of messaging applications, without forcing users to depend on the options available within the application itself. If animated images are supported within an app, the stickers from Emogi for Gboard will most likely work. Better still, the app is free and doesn’t contain any in-app purchases so users won’t get stuck spending any real money to say what they want to say.

As to the app itself, Emogi for Gboard is completely free and works with devices running Android Ice Cream Sandwich (OS version 4.0.3) and newer. There are, of course, thousands of stickers already available to help users express whatever they may be currently feeling. Furthermore, the stickers are actually updated on a daily basis, according to the Play Store description. That should help keep the animations relevant to the latest trending cultural subjects, topics, or turns of phrase, in addition to consistently giving users access to new stickers based on the time of day, what day of the week it is, and, of course, any upcoming or current holidays.

As of this writing, the app only has an install base of between 500 and 1,000 users. However, the majority of the 39 current reviews have been positive, resulting in a 4.1-star rating on the Play Store, though some reviewers claim the quality of the stickers can be inconsistent. Bearing that in mind Emogi’s direct integration with Gborard could easily lead to the app becoming one of the most popular of its kind. In the meantime, as mentioned above, it is completely free. So, anybody interested in adding something extra to their text-based conversations will want to head over the Google Play Store button below to check it out for themselves.