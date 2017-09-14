Jaybird Goes Truly Wireless With New RUN Earbuds

Jaybird has announced a new product for its lineup, and these are truly wireless earbuds. These are the Jaybird RUN. These are truly wireless earbuds that are made for runners. Jaybird has worked to keep these lightweight, comfortable and keep them in your ears. The company noted that during the testing phase, a number of its employees took the RUN earbuds with them on many runs and the earbuds never flew out of their ears. The Jaybird RUN were also developed in cooperation with some of the best runners on the planet, to help form the best pair of truly wireless earbuds for runners.

The Jaybird RUN are comfort fit, and even include a few different ear tips. Since not everyone’s ears are the same size, Jaybird wanted to make sure that these would fit everyone’s ears. These earbuds offer up 4 hours of continuous playback, however the carrying case has a battery built-in which offers an additional 8 hours – giving users 12 hours of playback. The Jaybird RUN can only be charged while in the case, and it charges via a micro USB cable. Jaybird says that it should take about 2 hours to fully charge the Jaybird RUN.

Jaybird is using the latest Bluetooth technology to bring the best sounding audio to your ears with RUN. The sound is full of bass, and it gets very loud, which is a bit surprising for such a small pair of earbuds. Jaybird has also revamped its companion app. The name has changed from Jaybird My Sound to Simply Jaybird. With the app, you can adjust the EQ settings with a number of pre-made options and even create your own by adjusting the lows, mids and highs. Additionally, Jaybird has included a number of playlists from Spotify. So if you’re on a run and can’t find the right music to listen to, there are some options here to make your run a bit better.

Finally, Jaybird has also included support for both Siri and Google Assistant, depending on what smartphone you connect. On the left earbud, you are able to tap the earbud and start talking with Google Assistant, and find out the weather, turn off the lights at home, or even send a text to your friends. The right ear has a button that can be used for play or pause functionality. The Jaybird RUN earbuds are going to be available for pre-order today from Jaybird’s website and Amazon. With wider availability coming in October. These will retail for $179, and be available in two colors. Jet, which is a jet black look with silver accents, and then drift which is white with silver accents.