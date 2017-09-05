Elephone S8 Now Costs $239.99, Free Earphones Included

Elephone has decided to lower the price of the Elephone S8, as the phone now costs only $239.99. Do keep in mind that this is a limited time offer, this discount will be valid until September 11, and then the device will, once again, end up costing $279.99. So, as you can see, the company has decided to shave $40 off here, and in addition to that, you will get Elephone’s wireless earphones (the ELE Listen 1) if you decide to buy the Elephone S8 during this sale. In any case, you can get the Elephone S8 from the link down below, if you’re interested.

Having said that, the Elephone S8 is the company’s flagship which is made out of metal and glass. This smartphone is clearly inspired by the Xiaomi Mi MIX, as it sports basically no bezels on its sides or above the display, but it comes with a ‘chin’ below the display, where the device’s home button / fingerprint scanner is located. The Elephone S8 sports a 6-inch 2560 x 1440 display with Corning’s Gorilla Glass on top of it, while it also packs in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. This smartphone is fueled by the MediaTek Helio X25 64-bit deca-core processor, and Android 7.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on the phone. A 21-megapixel snapper is placed on the back of the Elephone S8, while you’ll find a single 8-megapixel shooter on the front side of this phone. There are two SIM card slots included in this phone (2 x Nano SIM), and a 4,000mAh non-removable battery is also included in this package. Bluetooth 4.0 comes here as well, and the phone sports a Type-C USB port on the bottom.

The Elephone S8 is a successor to the Elephone S7 which resembled one of Samsung’s ‘S Edge’ smartphones, so the company decided to take a somewhat different approach with the Elephone S8. On top of Android, Elephone ships its own UI, which will give you a number of customization features, if that’s what you’re interested in. As already mentioned, this sale is valid until September 11, and you can get the Elephone S8 in two different color variants, it’s available in Black and Blue variants.

Buy the Elephone S8