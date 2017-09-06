Elephone S8 Design, Software Showcased In New Unboxing Video

The Elephone S8 is the latest smartphone to come through from Elephone and one that has now become available to pre-order online, and through the likes of GearBest. However, prior to the time when units commence shipping out to those who pre-ordered first, Elephone has released a new video which looks to showcase the unboxing experience that will be on offer with its new smartphone. As to be expected with an official unboxing video, as well as providing a brief overview of the software experience on offer, the video also details what is included in the box. Speaking of which, in addition to the usual included aspects (such as a power adapter, a USB cable, a SIM-extraction tool, and the manual) Elephone is also including in the box a TPU protective case, as well as a 3.5mm headset adapter for free.

One of the major selling points with the Elephone S8 is the smartphone’s design. As this is a smartphone which not only comes with a bezel-less display, and therefore offers more viewing space on the front panel, but is also a smartphone that sports a lumia glass back. Due to this, the back does offer a more unique look and level of presentation, as it is able to attract and reflect light resulting in various lighting effects as the phone is moved. Both the lumia back and the bezel-less display are points briefly shown off in this latest video.

As for the device in general, the Elephone S8 features a 6-inch display along with a 2560 x 1440 resolution. Inside, the the Elephone S8 comes loaded with 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and is powered by a MediaTek Helio X25 deca-core SoC (clocking at 2.5 GHz). On the camera side of things, the Elephone S8 comes equipped with a 21-megapixel rear camera, along with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. While additional features include a 4000 mAh battery, a fingerprint sensor, dual SIM support, 4G LTE support, and Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) pre-installed. Those interested can find out more about the Elephone S8 by heading through the link below. While those interested in taking a closer look at the unboxing experience can check out the new video in full below.