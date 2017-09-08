Electronics Deals – Sept. 8th, 2017: Madden NFL 18, Galaxy S8 & More

Right now, there are a slew of great console bundles happening. So if you are looking to pick up either a PlayStation 4 Slim or a Xbox One S, now is definitely the time to do so. Many retailers have bundled the Xbox One S 500GB console with Madden NFL 18, which is available for $249. And that is an absolute steal for what you’re getting. Madden NFL 18 just launched late last month (ahead of the NFL season), and it’s still priced at $60 itself. There are some great PlayStation 4 console bundles available as well, including the Uncharted 4 bundle which has been around for quite a while.

On top of those bundles, there are still some great deals available. The Galaxy S8 is still on sale for nearly $150 off of its regular price. On top of that, you can also grab a LG G6 for just $449 or less, depending on where you look. There’s also a 64GB micro SD card from Samsung which is available for just $29.95. Now that’s a great deal for those that need a bit more storage on their smartphone – especially if their smartphone supports micro SD.

As always, all of the expiration dates listed below are set to expire at midnight PDT, unless otherwise noted, so keep that in mind.