Electronics Deals – Sept. 7th, 2017: Xbox One S, Moto E4 Plus & More

To celebrate the release of Madden 18 last month, Microsoft and EA have put together a new bundle for the Xbox One S, which includes Madden 18, and right now that bundle is already discounted by $30, coming in at just $249. That’s a great bundle for those that are looking to pick up Madden 18 and a new console as well. Madden 18 is typically sold for around $60 right now anyways, so that makes the Xbox One S a pretty cheap console, even after launching a little over a year ago. This is the 500GB console version as well.

There’s also another great deal going on today, and that’s with the Moto E4 Plus, over at B&H Photo. It is offering it for $30 off as well, coming in at $149. For a smartphone with a huge battery and decent specs, that’s a great price. This is an unlocked model, which will work on GSM carriers like T-Mobile and AT&T here in the US. So there’s that. Now that’s not all that is on sale today, there are also some great sales on TV’s, gaming controllers, robot vacuums and much more.

As always, all of the expiration dates listed below are set to expire at midnight PDT, unless otherwise noted, so keep that in mind.