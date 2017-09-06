Electronics Deals – Sept. 6th, 2017: Klipsch R-4B Sound Bar, Galaxy S8 & More
Today, Amazon has discounted one of Klipsch’s most affordable sound bars, bringing it in at just $129. This is part of Amazon’s Gold Box Deal of the Day, so it’s good today only and while supplies last. This sound bar is going to be great for those that watch a lot of TV and have been wanting to upgrade their sound a bit. It’s the Reference Series R-4B sound bar which is a 2.1 channel model as well. Definitely a good one to pick up, with the start of the football season being this coming weekend.
That’s not all that’s on sale today either. eBay is throwing in a $40 gift card with the purchase of a Sony PlayStation 4 Pro. On top of that, more Xbox One S console bundles are being discounted. Samsung’s new QLED TV’s are seeing discounts as well, with the 65-inch coming in at $2149. When it comes to smartphones, there are plenty of deals there as well. With the LG G6 being priced at $399 for a refurbished model and $469 for a new one, that’s still a great deal. The Galaxy S8 is also still $150 off, in case you’re not interested in the Galaxy Note 8.
As always, all of the expiration dates listed below are set to expire at midnight PDT, unless otherwise noted, so keep that in mind.
Expires: Sept. 6th, 2017
In today’s Gold Box, Amazon has discounted a great sound bar from Klipsch. This is their Reference Series R-4B model, which outputs some incredible sound and will be a great addition to any entertainment setup that you may have. It’s on sale for $129.99 right now and this is only good for today – that’s down from its regular price of $199.
Samsung’s Galaxy S8 is a fairly new device which was launched earlier this year, so although it’s already a few months old at this point it still stands as one of the best smartphones to come out in 2017, and right now it’s still on sale for $575 for the 64GB model coming in Black, and this is for the U.S. version, unlocked, so it should work on any GSM network within the country. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 835 processor, comes with 4GB of RAM, has a 5.8-inch Quad HD+ display and it has an excellent set of cameras. For $150 off the normal retail price this is a good deal.
Amazon’s Echo speaker has been at the top of the heap when it comes to smart speakers powered by digital assistants, and while it’s a pretty good deal at its normal price tag, it’s a steal when you can find it at a such a good price. Right now you can get it at just $79.99 which is almost $100 off the normal price tag, and while this is a refurbished unit it’s an Amazon certified refurbished unit. The Echo can be used for anything from answering questions to controlling a wide array of different smart home products like lights and thermostats.
Smartphones & Tablets
Mobile Accessories
- AUKEY 5-Port USB Charger$14.99Buy Now!
- Mpow Bluetooth Receiver$13.83Buy Now!
- Mpow Car Phone Holder$9.99Buy Now!
- Anker PowerLine+ USB C to USB 3.0 cable (6ft)$13.99Buy Now!
- Anker Ultra-Compact 24W 2-Port Car Charger
Expires: Sept. 18, 2017$9.99Buy Now!
- Anker PowerPort 6 60W Wall Charger
Expires: Sept. 18, 2017$22.99Buy Now!
- Spigen 30 W Quick Charge 3.0 Dual Port Car Charger$3 With CodeBuy Now!COUPON CODE
LTWOUV4R
- AUKEY USB Wall Charger with Quick Charge 2.0 & Foldable Plug$6 With CodeBuy Now!COUPON CODE
UYHOLG2W
- AUKEY 10000mAh Portable Charger$14 With CodeBuy Now!COUPON CODE
AUPOWER9
- Samsung Gear VR W/ Controller$80Buy Now!
Wearables
Audio
- Jaybird X3 In-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Sports Headphones$99.99Buy Now!
- Photive Hydra Wireless Bluetooth Speaker$34.95Buy Now!
- Sony XB950B1 Extra Bass Wireless Headphones$128Buy Now!
- Sony XB30 Portable Wireless Speaker$118Buy Now!
- Denon HEOS 1 HS2 Wireless Speaker$199Buy Now!
- JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker (Black)$89.94Buy Now!
- Plantronics Voyager 5200 - Bluetooth Headset$94Buy Now!
- Klipsch R-20B Bluetooth Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer$280Buy Now!
- OontZ Angle 3 Next Generation Ultra Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker$23.79Buy Now!
Cameras & Drones
- Canon EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR Camera$3299Buy Now!
- GoPro HERO4 Silver$344.99Buy Now!
- Samsung Gear 360 (2017)$199Buy Now!
- Panasonic Lumix DMC-GX85 Mirrorless Camera$697.99Buy Now!
- Nikon D3400 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm and 70-300mm Lenses$596.95Buy Now!
- Mevo - Live Event Camera$299Buy Now!
- Samsung Gear 360$77.23Buy Now!
TV's & Games
- JBL 15" Soundbar - Boost TV Compact Bluetooth Speaker System$129.95Buy Now!
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote | Streaming Media Player$35Buy Now!
- TCL 55S405 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV (2017 Model)$400Buy Now!
- Roku Express - HD Streaming Player$25Buy Now!
- LG Electronics OLED55E7P 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV (2017 Model)$2,497Buy Now!
- Roku Premiere$57Buy Now!
- Sharp 50" Class LED 1080p Smart HDTV Roku TV$349Buy Now!
- Samsung QN65Q7FAMF 65" 2160p UHD QLED Internet TV$2149Buy Now!
- Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console + $40 eBay Gift Card