Electronics Deals – Sept. 6th, 2017: Klipsch R-4B Sound Bar, Galaxy S8 & More

Today, Amazon has discounted one of Klipsch’s most affordable sound bars, bringing it in at just $129. This is part of Amazon’s Gold Box Deal of the Day, so it’s good today only and while supplies last. This sound bar is going to be great for those that watch a lot of TV and have been wanting to upgrade their sound a bit. It’s the Reference Series R-4B sound bar which is a 2.1 channel model as well. Definitely a good one to pick up, with the start of the football season being this coming weekend.

That’s not all that’s on sale today either. eBay is throwing in a $40 gift card with the purchase of a Sony PlayStation 4 Pro. On top of that, more Xbox One S console bundles are being discounted. Samsung’s new QLED TV’s are seeing discounts as well, with the 65-inch coming in at $2149. When it comes to smartphones, there are plenty of deals there as well. With the LG G6 being priced at $399 for a refurbished model and $469 for a new one, that’s still a great deal. The Galaxy S8 is also still $150 off, in case you’re not interested in the Galaxy Note 8.

As always, all of the expiration dates listed below are set to expire at midnight PDT, unless otherwise noted, so keep that in mind.