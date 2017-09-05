Electronics Deals – Sept. 5th, 2017: Galaxy S8, Amazon Echo & More

Today Amazon still has a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy S8 as it’s set at a price of $575 for the 64GB unlocked U.S. model in Black, which is about $150 off the normal retail price of the phone, making this a pretty good deal on a device which is still fairly new and one of 2017’s best smartphones. One of Samsung’s latest flagships, the Galaxy S8 comes equipped with Qualcomm’s latest processor, the Snapdragon 835, and it comes with excellent front and rear cameras as well as a large 5.8-inch Quad HD+ display that has some of the slimmest bezels of current phones.

In addition to the Samsung Galaxy S8, you can also find the Amazon Echo on sale for just $80 right now. This is an Amazon Certified Refurbished model, but that price brings it down to almost $100 off the normal price which is a steal for a very capable smart speaker that will allow you to control tons of other smart home products, answer questions, place reorders of products on Amazon, and do things like order pizza from Domino’s.

As always, all of the expiration dates listed below are set to expire at midnight PDT, unless otherwise noted, so keep that in mind.