Electronics Deals – Sept. 4th, 2017: Samsung Curved TV, Galaxy S7 & More

Today, Amazon has discounted Samsung’s curved 65-inch 4K Smart TV to just $999, which makes it an absolute steal for what you’re getting. Of course, this is part of Amazon’s Gold Box Deal of the Day, so it’s good today only and won’t be available tomorrow. So if you are interested in picking one up, you’ll want to do so today before it’s gone – or before stock runs out. This is also the same price as the 55-inch model, which gives customers little point in buying the 55-inch version today.

On top of that curved TV from Samsung, there are some other great products on sale today. Like the Galaxy S8, which still has a $150 price drop, there’s also a slew of great accessories from Anker, AUKEY and others available. Like a dual-port Quick Charge 3.0 car charger for just $9.99. On top of that, you’ll see discounts on some of iRobot’s best-selling robot vacuums and much more. Finally, there’s a great deal on the LG G6, Galaxy S7 and other smartphones that are a bit older now, but still great devices to pick up.

As always, all of the expiration dates listed below are set to expire at midnight PDT, unless otherwise noted, so keep that in mind.