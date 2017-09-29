Electronics Deals – Sept. 29th, 2017: Amazon Echo, Fire TV & More

This week, Amazon announced a slew of new products in its Echo and Fire TV lineup, and now many of them are available in bundles at lower prices. For instance, you can pick up three new Echo’s for $250, which is $50 off of their original price. You can also pick up an Amazon Fire TV Stick with an Echo Dot for $59.99, together, these would normally be about $100, so that’s also a great price. There are some other great bundles available as well right now, for those that want to get into the Alexa ecosystem, Amazon has made it easier than ever.

Of course, if you’re not interested in Alexa there are some other great deals available today. Including a great one on the Honor 6X, which is currently priced at $179. This smartphone is $70 off of its regular price, and is actually a really good device for what you’re paying. There’s also some great deals on the Galaxy S7, the LG Watch Style, and even the Fitbit Charge 2, ahead of the Fitbit Ionic’s launch on Sunday. Now those looking to pick up a new TV or two, you’ll find a few great deals below for some from Sony, Samsung and LG. And if you need a new set-top box, well Roku has a number of them available on sale right now.

All of the deals listed below that have expirations dates expire at midnight PST on their respective dates. So if you are looking to pick one of these up, you’ll want to do so before midnight PST.