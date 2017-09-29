Electronics Deals – Sept. 29th, 2017: Amazon Echo, Fire TV & More
This week, Amazon announced a slew of new products in its Echo and Fire TV lineup, and now many of them are available in bundles at lower prices. For instance, you can pick up three new Echo’s for $250, which is $50 off of their original price. You can also pick up an Amazon Fire TV Stick with an Echo Dot for $59.99, together, these would normally be about $100, so that’s also a great price. There are some other great bundles available as well right now, for those that want to get into the Alexa ecosystem, Amazon has made it easier than ever.
Of course, if you’re not interested in Alexa there are some other great deals available today. Including a great one on the Honor 6X, which is currently priced at $179. This smartphone is $70 off of its regular price, and is actually a really good device for what you’re paying. There’s also some great deals on the Galaxy S7, the LG Watch Style, and even the Fitbit Charge 2, ahead of the Fitbit Ionic’s launch on Sunday. Now those looking to pick up a new TV or two, you’ll find a few great deals below for some from Sony, Samsung and LG. And if you need a new set-top box, well Roku has a number of them available on sale right now.
All of the deals listed below that have expirations dates expire at midnight PST on their respective dates. So if you are looking to pick one of these up, you’ll want to do so before midnight PST.
Amazon is currently pairing the Amazon Fire TV Stick along with the Echo Dot for just $59.99, which is basically just $10 for the Fire TV Stick, or just $20 for the Echo Dot. Either way it’s a great bundle, especially if you are looking to get into the Alexa side of things these days.
Here’s another bundle for the Fire TV, this one includes the brand new 4K and HDR model that was announced this week. It comes in at $69.99, and for just $5 more you can get an HD antenna. This is great for cordcutters that want to still get their local channels, as that is possible with this HD antenna.
Huawei’s e-commerce brand, Honor, has discounted its budget smartphone, the Honor 6X. The Honor 6X sports a 5.5-inch 1080p display, with the Kirin 655 processor under the hood. There’s also 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage for good measure. It’s a pretty great smartphone, that is now even cheaper than before – coming in at just $179. That’s $70 down from its original price.
The Samsung Galaxy S7 may look fairly old, with it’s somewhat large bezels compared to what has been released in 2017, but it’s still a great device. And with a price of just $199 for an unlocked Galaxy S7, it’s hard to go wrong here. This is a GSM Galaxy S7 that is unlocked, so it can be used on other GSM carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile here in the US.
TP-Link has a smart light switch that will automatically make the lights in the room a bit smarter. Instead of replacing the bulbs in the light fixtures, you can simply replace the switch, and then be able to control them with an app on your phone (both iOS and Android apps available). The TP-Link Smart Light Switch is compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so you are able to use your voice to control it.
Smartphones & Tablets
Mobile Accessories
- AUKEY 5-Port USB Charger
- Mpow Bluetooth Receiver$13.83Buy Now!
- Samsung Fast Charge Qi Wireless Charging Pad$29.99Buy Now!
- CHOETECH Qi Fast Charge Wireless Charger Stand$19.99Buy Now!
- Anker 40W 4-Port USB Wall Charger$21.89Buy Now!
- Anker Quick Charge 3.0 39W Dual USB Car Charger$21.79Buy Now!
- Spigen Tough Armor Galaxy Note 8 Case
- Spigen Kuel OneTap AP12T Car Phone Mount$18.99Buy Now!
Wearables
Audio
- Photive Hydra Wireless Bluetooth Speaker$34.93Buy Now!
- Klipsch R-20B Bluetooth Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer$379Buy Now!
- Bose Qc25 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones
- Sony GTKXB7BC High Power Home Audio System With Bluetooth
- COWIN E7 Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones$40Buy Now!COUPON CODE
UMZTDG9P
- Sonos PLAY 1 Compact Wireless Smart Speaker$165Buy Now!
- Sony MDR-1000X Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones$248Buy Now!
- Bose SoundLink II Around-Ear Wireless Headphones$229Buy Now!
- UE ROLL 360 Wireless Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker$38Buy Now!
Cameras & Drones
- Canon EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR Camera$3299Buy Now!
- GoPro HERO4 Silver$349.99Buy Now!
- Nikon D3400 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm and 70-300mm Lenses$596.95Buy Now!
- PANASONIC LUMIX LX100 4K Point and Shoot Camera$559.95Buy Now!
- Canon EF 24-70mm f/2.8L II USM Standard Zoom Lens$1,749Buy Now!
- Panasonic LUMIX DC-GH5K 20.3MP Digital Camera$1729Buy Now!
- Nikon D D3400 24.2MP Digital SLR Camera$349Buy Now!
- Sony Alpha a7S II Mirrorless Digital Camera (Body Only)$2498Buy Now!
- Canon EOS Rebel T6 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm and 75-300mm Lenses Kit$549Buy Now!
TV's & Streaming Devices
- Roku Express - HD Streaming Player$25Buy Now!
- Roku Premiere$56.79Buy Now!
- Samsung Electronics UN55MU6300 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV$697.99Buy Now!
- Roku 3600R Streaming Stick (Certified Refurbished)$31.99Buy Now!
- TCL 49S305 49-Inch 1080p Roku Smart LED TV (2017 Model)$349.99Buy Now!
- LG 60UJ7700 - 60-inch UHD 4K HDR Smart LED TV (2017 Model)
Games & Gaming Accessories
- Middle-Earth: Shadow Of War - PlayStation 4$59.99Buy Now!
- Xbox One S 500GB Console$249.99Buy Now!
- Xbox One S 1TB Console - Forza Horizon 3 Bundle$309Buy Now!
- Xbox Wireless Controller$47Buy Now!
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew - PlayStation VR$37.99Buy Now!
- Fallout 4: Game Of The Year Edition - PlayStation 4$48 With Amazon PrimeBuy Now!
- Fallout 4 Game of The Year Pip-Boy Edition - Xbox One/PS4$80 With Amazon PrimeBuy Now!
- Injustice 2 - PlayStation 4 Standard Edition$39.20Buy Now!
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands - Xbox One$32.50Buy Now!
Laptops & Desktops
- Seagate 4TB Expansion Portable External Hard Drive$119Buy Now!
- Samsung Chromebook Plus$419.60Buy Now!
- ASUS Chromebook Flip C302CA-DHM4$469Buy Now!
- Lenovo 13.3" Yoga 720 2-in-1 Multi-Touch Notebook$718.95Buy Now!
- Acer 15.6" Chromebook (Refurbished)$127.99Buy Now!
- Seagate Backup Plus 4TB Portable External Hard Drive$101.49Buy Now!
Home Tech
- Nest Cam Indoor$169Buy Now!
- Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera$166.99Buy Now!
- iRobot Roomba 690$325Buy Now!
- Wemo Insight WiFi Enabled Smart Plug$34.99Buy Now!
- Logitech Harmony Elite Remote Control, Hub & App$252.88Buy Now!
- Certified Refurbished Amazon Echo$79.99Buy Now!
- Eufy Lumos Smart Bulb-White
Expires: Oct. 2nd, 2017
- Eufy Lumos Smart Bulb-Tunable White
Expires: Oct. 2nd, 2017$25.49Buy Now!
- Arlo Pro Security Camera$172Buy Now!
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro$240Buy Now!
- ecobee3 lite Smart Thermostat$165Buy Now!
- Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Generation (Copper)$235Buy Now!
- iDevices Switch$25.51Buy Now!