Electronics Deals – Sept. 27th, 2017: Canon, Panasonic, LG & More

Today, B&H Photo has quite a few deals on some new cameras – of course given their name, that shouldn’t be a huge surprise. Those looking for a pretty decent camera at a decent price should take a look at the Canon EOS T6, which comes with two lenses and is only $549 right now. That’s a great price for a really good camera. It does shoot in up to 1080p, so unfortunately it doesn’t sport 4K quality video capabilities. However the Panasonic GH5 does, and that is also on sale right now. Although it is quite a bit more expensive. Then those that need an action camera, the GoPro HERO 5 is also on sale right now.

The LG V20 is on sale right now for $349. It appears that retailers are looking to empty out the stock of the V20 before the V30 launches in the very near future. Even though the V20 is nearly a year old at this point, that is still a great price on a great smartphone. There’s another LG smartphone on sale, and it’s the G6. This one can be had for just $50 more. It’s a great smartphone with the same size display, but in a much smaller body, and that is thanks to the 18:9 aspect ratio display. When it comes to wearables, you’ll find some low prices on the LG Watch Style and the Samsung Gear S3 as well. Finally, wrapping up today’s deals, you’ll find that Eufy’s smart light bulbs are still on sale, and they are some of the cheapest ones available right now, which also work with Alexa (and soon, Google Assistant).

All of the deals listed below that have expirations dates expire at midnight PST on their respective dates. So if you are looking to pick one of these up, you’ll want to do so before midnight PST.