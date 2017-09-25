Electronics Deals – Sept. 25th, 2017: Nebula Mars, LIFX Mini & More

Today, there’s a pretty impressive one-day only sale on Amazon – that you won’t see in its Gold Box today. And that is on the Nebula Mars. This is Anker’s own portable cinema projector that features 10W JBL speakers and can output in 4K resolution. This projector is typically priced around $599, but right now you can pick one up for just $449. That’s $150 off of its regular price and definitely worth picking up if you’ve been looking at getting a portable projector.

While the Nebula Mars might be the big deal today, there are still plenty of others on sale. Like TP-Link’s Smart Light Switch, which can be had for $35. This is a great way to get some smart lighting happening in your home without spending a ton of cash on bulbs. Seeing as this costs about the same as a single smart bulb. Speaking of bulbs, Anker’s Eufy brand has a few smart bulbs on sale still, as does LIFX who recently put its Mini bulbs up for pre-order (launching in October).

All of the deals listed below that have expirations dates expire at midnight PST on their respective dates. So if you are looking to pick one of these up, you’ll want to do so before midnight PST.