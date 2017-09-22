Electronics Deals – Sept. 22nd, 2017: Galaxy S7, Logitech K380 & More

Today, you’ll find a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy S7, which is an unlocked AT&T model and it can be used on GSM networks around the world. This means that it’ll work on AT&T, T-Mobile, Straight Talk, Simple Mobile and others. It’s coming in at just $199, which is an incredible price for this smartphone. It still has flagship specs, including a 5.2-inch Quad HD display, with the Snapdragon 820 under the hood and 4GB of RAM. There is also 32GB of storage and a micro SD card slot for expanding the storage.

On top of the Galaxy S7 today, you’ll also find a great deal on a pair of headphones from Avantree. These are wireless headphones which offer up to 40 hours of continuous playback. And that’s a pretty good amount of battery life for a pair of wireless headphones. If you’re in need of a new wireless keyboard, Logitech has a couple of those on sale today, and they do work with mobile devices like the Galaxy S8, and iPad.

All of the deals listed below that have expirations dates expire at midnight PST on their respective dates. So if you are looking to pick one of these up, you’ll want to do so before midnight PST.