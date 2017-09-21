Electronics Deals – Sept. 21st, 2017: TP-Link, Moto G4 Plus & More

Today, Amazon has discounted a number of TP-Link netw0rking system products in its Gold Box Deal of the Day today. This includes its popular Deco M5 Mesh WiFi networking system. The Deco M5 is currently on sale for just $199, which is $100 off of its regular price. At this price, it’s a great time to pick one up and really expand the coverage throughout your home. So you won’t ever have WiFi deadspots again.

Of course, there are still some great deals available on smartphones like the Moto G4 Plus, which is in the 64GB version and available for just $227. That’s a great price for a pretty great smartphone and one that will be getting Android 8.0 Oreo in the near future. On top of that, you’ll find some great deals on some new TV’s from the likes of Samsung, LG, Sony and others. Not to mention the Sony PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, both of which are some great gaming consoles, with plenty of new games coming out.

All of the deals listed below that have expirations dates expire at midnight PST on their respective dates. So if you are looking to pick one of these up, you’ll want to do so before midnight PST.