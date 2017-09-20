Electronics Deals – Sept. 20th – 2017: UE MEGABOOM, LG G5, And More

Today there are some great new deals to watch for, and some of the deals from earlier in the week are still good, meaning you can save plenty of money on some really great products. Right now for example, you can pick up the LG G5 for just $249.99, which is a couple hundred bucks off it’s normal price. This is for a 32GB unlocked U.S. model which means it can be used on any GSM network here in the U.S., such as AT&T, T-Mobile, Metro PCS, Cricket, and more. The LG G5 comes powered by the Snapdragon 820 processor and has a removable battery that comes out from the bottom of the device where you can attach other accessories, called LG Friends, which give the device some additional features.

The UE MEGABOOM Bluetooth speaker is also on sale again, and is down to $170 right now which is a big savings from its regular retail cost. The UE MEGABOOM is the most powerful speaker from Ultimate Ears and it has room-filling sound with lots of bass, and it connects to a companion app so you can control things like the volume from your smartphone, meaning you won’t have to get up just to turn up the music. It’s also capable of connecting to other UE MEGABOOM or UE BOOM speakers so you can have a surround sound-like experience.

All of the deals listed below that have expirations dates expire at midnight PST on their respective dates. So if you are looking to pick one of these up, you’ll want to do so before midnight PST.