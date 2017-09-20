Electronics Deals – Sept. 20th – 2017: UE MEGABOOM, LG G5, And More
Today there are some great new deals to watch for, and some of the deals from earlier in the week are still good, meaning you can save plenty of money on some really great products. Right now for example, you can pick up the LG G5 for just $249.99, which is a couple hundred bucks off it’s normal price. This is for a 32GB unlocked U.S. model which means it can be used on any GSM network here in the U.S., such as AT&T, T-Mobile, Metro PCS, Cricket, and more. The LG G5 comes powered by the Snapdragon 820 processor and has a removable battery that comes out from the bottom of the device where you can attach other accessories, called LG Friends, which give the device some additional features.
The UE MEGABOOM Bluetooth speaker is also on sale again, and is down to $170 right now which is a big savings from its regular retail cost. The UE MEGABOOM is the most powerful speaker from Ultimate Ears and it has room-filling sound with lots of bass, and it connects to a companion app so you can control things like the volume from your smartphone, meaning you won’t have to get up just to turn up the music. It’s also capable of connecting to other UE MEGABOOM or UE BOOM speakers so you can have a surround sound-like experience.
All of the deals listed below that have expirations dates expire at midnight PST on their respective dates. So if you are looking to pick one of these up, you’ll want to do so before midnight PST.
The Moto G4 Plus has been one of the better phones to come from Lenovo and Motorola over the past couple of years, and even though the Moto G5 Plus is already out that leaves room to find some pretty good prices on the previous generation model. For example, you can get the 64GB white Moto G4 Plus for $228 right now on Amazon, and the phone comes unlocked so you can use it with networks like T-Mobile and AT&T, but it’s also fully compatible with Sprint and Verizon as well. The Moto G4 Plus comes with a fingerprint sensor on the front that can be used for both mobile payments and unlocking the device. It comes with a 16-megapixel rear camera for photos, and a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video chat. It has a 3,000mAh battery and some pretty decent battery life too, so you can be sure that it will last a while on a single charge. When it comes to mid-range handsets, the Moto G line is one that tends to have the best value as Motorola and Lenovo pack the devices full of great hardware and features at a lower cost.
Huawei’s e-commerce brand, Honor, has discounted its budget smartphone, the Honor 6X. The Honor 6X sports a 5.5-inch 1080p display, with the Kirin 655 processor under the hood. There’s also 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage for good measure. It’s a pretty great smartphone, that is now even cheaper than before – coming in at just $179. That’s $70 down from its original price.
Smartphones & Tablets
Mobile Accessories
Wearables
Audio
Cameras & Drones
TV's & Streaming Devices
Laptops & Desktops
Home Tech
