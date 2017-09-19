Electronics Deals – Sept. 18th, 2017: SONOS PLAY:1, PlayStation 4 & More

Today, Eufy has discounted its brand new smart light bulbs to $16.99 for the soft-white and $25.49 for the multi-color model. These are available at this price through October 2nd, however they are already backordered, and that’s because these are insane prices for smart light bulbs. Typically smart bulbs will run around $40 or more, usually closer to $50. So definitely a good price, and these do also work with Amazon’s Alexa, which is a nice treat as well.

On top of Eufy’s Lumos smart bulbs, you’ll also find some great deals on the PlayStation 4. And with a ton of great games coming out over the next few weeks and months, now is definitely a great time to pick up a console and get ready for some of the new games – in fact NBA 2K18 officially launches today. On top of these deals, you’ll still find some great deals on smartphones, including the Galaxy S7 for just $199 and the Galaxy S8 for $580, as well as a few others.

All of the deals listed below that have expirations dates expire at midnight PST on their respective dates. So if you are looking to pick one of these up, you’ll want to do so before midnight PST.