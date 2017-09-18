Electronics Deals – Sept. 18th, 2017: Honor 6X, Mass Effect Andromeda & More

In today’s deals, you’ll find a couple of great Gold Box Deals of the Day from Amazon. This includes the Amazon Tap, which is currently $50 off of its regular price. This brings the price of the Amazon Tap down to just $79.99. Which is a pretty fantastic price for the Amazon Tap, which is Amazon’s only portable speaker that has Alexa built-in. On top of that, you’ll find a pretty sweet deal on the Honor 6X. Which is currently priced at just $179, that’s $70 off of its regular price. And it’s a great pick up for those in need of a new smartphone.

There are some other great deals available today. Including Mass Effect Andromeda, which is currently priced at $22 for both the PlayStation 4 as well as the Xbox One. Roku’s discounts are still available on the majority of their set-top boxes and HDMI streaming devices as well. Which make for a great way to make your TV a bit smarter. Speaking of TV’s there are some great models from LG, Sony and Samsung on sale right now.

All of the deals listed below that have expirations dates expire at midnight PST on their respective dates. So if you are looking to pick one of these up, you’ll want to do so before midnight PST.