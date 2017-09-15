Electronics Deals – Sept. 15th, 2017: PlayStation 4, Moto G4 Plus & More

Today, you’ll find a number of deals available on some great smartphones. Including the Moto G4 Plus which is currently priced at $228. Sure it is a slightly older device that was announced last year, but it is still a great one to pick up in 2017. This is the 4GB/64GB model, which is the highest end model and will actually stand toe-to-toe with many of the $700 flagships from 2017. This one won’t be on sale forever so you’ll want to pick it up before it’s gone.

On top of the Moto G4 Plus, there are also some other great products on sale today. That includes the LG G6 still being available for under $400. As well as some great deals on new TV’s and gaming consoles. This includes some great deals on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One S, not to mention some great deals on new games. With it being fall now, there are plenty of new games coming out and Amazon is already discounting a number of those games.

All of the deals listed below that have expirations dates expire at midnight PST on their respective dates. So if you are looking to pick one of these up, you’ll want to do so before midnight PST.