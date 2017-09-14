Electronics Deals – Sept. 14th, 2017: DOSS Bluetooth Speaker, Samsung Monitors & More

Today, Amazon has a few pretty great deals going on in its Gold Box Deal of the Day. Including a great Bluetooth speaker for just $24. This is from DOSS which offers a portable Bluetooth 4.0 speaker. This speaker is great because it’s cheap, but also offers some great sounding audio. Also in the Gold Box Deal of the Day, there’s a Samsung 32-inch Curved Monitor, which is going to be a great addition to any desk setup. Remember that these are only on sale today, and tomorrow they will go back to their regular prices.

Also on sale today, you’ll find a great deal on the LG G6, which is currently under $400. That’s a great deal on a great smartphone, and it is unlocked so it will work on GSM carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile. On top of that, you’ll find some great deals on the latest gaming consoles including the PlayStation 4, and Xbox One S. So those gamers out there can get their fix at a discount.

All of the deals listed below that have expirations dates expire at midnight PST on their respective dates. So if you are looking to pick one of these up, you’ll want to do so before midnight PST.