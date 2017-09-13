Electronics Deals – Sept. 13th, 2017: AUKEY, Sony, Motorola, & More

Many of today’s deals include discounts and sales from the last two days that are still good to go, and there are a handful of new ones to check out as well. For starters the Moto G4 Plus is still on sale for just $228 for the 64GB internal storage model, which is normally at a retail price of $299 for its full cost. This is a device which sports a fingerprint sensor on the front for use with mobile payments and unlocking the device, and has 4GB of RAM to pair with the internal storage. It’s also running on Android Marshmallow but should have the update to Android Nougat already.

Right now you can also still pick up the 32GB Google Pixel for just $329, so if you want something that’s a little more up to date and more powerful than the Moto G4 Plus, this will do the trick as it comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, it also has 4GB of RAM and it comes with an industry-leading 12-megapixel camera on the back which takes excellent pictures. You may get half the storage of the Moto G4 Plus and you will be paying about $100 more, but it does already have the update to Android Oreo as this is a Google phone and it came running on Nougat out of the box, and it’s an overall better smartphone.

As always, some of these deals may have expiration dates, so make sure to check on those before passing them up as you don’t want to miss out.