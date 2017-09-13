Electronics Deals – Sept. 13th, 2017: AUKEY, Sony, Motorola, & More
Many of today’s deals include discounts and sales from the last two days that are still good to go, and there are a handful of new ones to check out as well. For starters the Moto G4 Plus is still on sale for just $228 for the 64GB internal storage model, which is normally at a retail price of $299 for its full cost. This is a device which sports a fingerprint sensor on the front for use with mobile payments and unlocking the device, and has 4GB of RAM to pair with the internal storage. It’s also running on Android Marshmallow but should have the update to Android Nougat already.
Right now you can also still pick up the 32GB Google Pixel for just $329, so if you want something that’s a little more up to date and more powerful than the Moto G4 Plus, this will do the trick as it comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, it also has 4GB of RAM and it comes with an industry-leading 12-megapixel camera on the back which takes excellent pictures. You may get half the storage of the Moto G4 Plus and you will be paying about $100 more, but it does already have the update to Android Oreo as this is a Google phone and it came running on Nougat out of the box, and it’s an overall better smartphone.
As always, some of these deals may have expiration dates, so make sure to check on those before passing them up as you don’t want to miss out.
The smart home market keeps growing with more and more products coming out that fit into the category, and with all of those smart home products in the home it can be useful to have something through which you can connect them all. the Smart Home Hub from Samsung’s SmartThings brand does just that, and lets you connect all the different SmartThings products like lights, plugs and more. It connects wireless you your local Wi-Fi network and connects a wide range of different devices, and once connected you can essentially control everything through the SmartThings app. It’s also compatible with Amazon Alexa so you can control everything by voice with Alexa instead of with the app if you wish.
When it comes to Bluetooth speakers, it’s hard to beat those from the BOOM lineup coming from Ultimate Ears. The MEGABOOM is the best of the best coming from this brand, and it lives up to its name by pumping out some serious sound with deep bass and room-filling sound. There are volume controls on the speaker itself so if you’re near it you can easily manage the volume up or down, but there’s also a companion application that allows you to adjust the volume as well so you can turn it up or down from your phone. The app also lets you adjust or tweak the sound profiles, and it’s got this cool feature that lets you connect multiple MEGABOOM speakers so you can have more of a surround sound like experience.
The Moto G4 Plus has been one of the better phones to come from Lenovo and Motorola over the past couple of years, and even though the Moto G5 Plus is already out that leaves room to find some pretty good prices on the previous generation model. For example, you can get the 64GB white Moto G4 Plus for $228 right now on Amazon, and the phone comes unlocked so you can use it with networks like T-Mobile and AT&T, but it’s also fully compatible with Sprint and Verizon as well. The Moto G4 Plus comes with a fingerprint sensor on the front that can be used for both mobile payments and unlocking the device. It comes with a 16-megapixel rear camera for photos, and a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video chat. It has a 3,000mAh battery and some pretty decent battery life too, so you can be sure that it will last a while on a single charge. When it comes to mid-range handsets, the Moto G line is one that tends to have the best value as Motorola and Lenovo pack the devices full of great hardware and features at a lower cost.
