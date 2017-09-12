Electronics Deals – Sept. 12th, 2017: LG G6, Jaybird X3, And More

While many of yesterday’s deals are still good or have dropped in price, today has brought some new and noteworthy deals worth looking at as you might not find a better price. Today, you can find the Google Pixel in Quite Black with 128GB of internal storage space for just $679.99. That’s $70 off the regular price of the phone at the Google Store as the phone normally retails for $750, making this a pretty good deal for an excellent device that is still hard to beat if you prefer something that is completely stock Android on the software front. The Google Pixel comes with a 5-inch Full HD display, a 12.3-megapixel rear camera, an 8-megapixel front camera, a 2,770mAh battery, and 4GB of RAM, all powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor.

Another good deal that has popped up today is the Jaybird X3 Bluetooth wireless earbuds, coming in red, which normally retail for $129.99 but right now you can pick them up for just $99 and save $30. These wireless earbuds are not truly wireless as there is a cord connecting the two earbuds, but they are wireless from your phone and because they’re not truly wireless they also have better battery life, boasting about eight full hours of use on a single charge before needing to plug them in, which should be more than a few workouts.

As always, some of these deals may have expiration dates, so make sure to check on those before passing them up as you don’t want to miss out.