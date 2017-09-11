Electronics Deals – Sept. 10th, 2017: Samsung SmartThings, UE MEGABOOM, & More
Today Amazon has some great new deals and discounts on products, like Samsung’s SmartThings Smart Home Hub which allows you to connect all your smart home products and control them wirelessly using the SmartThings companion app from your smartphone. Right now you can grab the SmartThings Smart Home Hub for just $49.99, and it works with Alexa so if you also have an Echo speaker you’ll get even easier control as you can manage things with just your voice.
Also on sale right now is the UE MEGABOOM, which is the biggest and most powerful wireless Bluetooth speaker to come from Logitech’s Ultimate Ears brand. It’s a little bit bigger than your standard Bluetooth speaker that you might keep on the desk, but it isn’t so large that it’s going to take up too much space, and for its reasonable size it puts out some great quality audio with lots of bass and pretty clear sound. While one speaker is more than enough to fill up a room, you can connect multiple BOOM or MEGABOOM speakers together for a surround sound experience, so you can have three or four hooked up, all of them in sync with each other. Motorola’s Moto G4 Plus is also on sale right now and it’s the 64GB model, unlocked and ready to be used on any of the four major wireless networks. This is also a new phone and not a refurbished unit, and it’s available for just $228 right now.
As always, some item deals will have an expiration date so keep those in mind when looking things over.
The smart home market keeps growing with more and more products coming out that fit into the category, and with all of those smart home products in the home it can be useful to have something through which you can connect them all. the Smart Home Hub from Samsung’s SmartThings brand does just that, and lets you connect all the different SmartThings products like lights, plugs and more. It connects wireless you your local Wi-Fi network and connects a wide range of different devices, and once connected you can essentially control everything through the SmartThings app. It’s also compatible with Amazon Alexa so you can control everything by voice with Alexa instead of with the app if you wish.
When it comes to Bluetooth speakers, it’s hard to beat those from the BOOM lineup coming from Ultimate Ears. The MEGABOOM is the best of the best coming from this brand, and it lives up to its name by pumping out some serious sound with deep bass and room-filling sound. There are volume controls on the speaker itself so if you’re near it you can easily manage the volume up or down, but there’s also a companion application that allows you to adjust the volume as well so you can turn it up or down from your phone. The app also lets you adjust or tweak the sound profiles, and it’s got this cool feature that lets you connect multiple MEGABOOM speakers so you can have more of a surround sound like experience.
The Moto G4 Plus has been one of the better phones to come from Lenovo and Motorola over the past couple of years, and even though the Moto G5 Plus is already out that leaves room to find some pretty good prices on the previous generation model. For example, you can get the 64GB white Moto G4 Plus for $228 right now on Amazon, and the phone comes unlocked so you can use it with networks like T-Mobile and AT&T, but it’s also fully compatible with Sprint and Verizon as well. The Moto G4 Plus comes with a fingerprint sensor on the front that can be used for both mobile payments and unlocking the device. It comes with a 16-megapixel rear camera for photos, and a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video chat. It has a 3,000mAh battery and some pretty decent battery life too, so you can be sure that it will last a while on a single charge. When it comes to mid-range handsets, the Moto G line is one that tends to have the best value as Motorola and Lenovo pack the devices full of great hardware and features at a lower cost.
Smartphones & Tablets
- LG G6 H872T 32GB$399Buy Now!
- Google Pixel 32GB$329Buy Now!
- LG V20 VS995 64GB$259Buy Now!
- Alcatel IDOL 4S Unlocked$220Buy Now!
- Fire HD 8 Tablet With Alexa
Expires: September 16th$54.99 With Amazon PrimeBuy Now!
- Fire HD 7 Tablet With Alexa
Expires: September 16th$34.99 With Amazon PrimeBuy Now!
- Honor 8 64GB - Sapphire Blue - U.S. Model$319.99Buy Now!
Mobile Accessories
- AUKEY 5-Port USB Charger$14.99Buy Now!
- Mpow Bluetooth Receiver$13.83Buy Now!
- Mpow Car Phone Holder$9.99Buy Now!
- Anker PowerPort 6 60W Wall Charger
Expires: Sept. 18, 2017$22.99Buy Now!
- AUKEY USB Wall Charger with Quick Charge 2.0 & Foldable Plug$6 With CodeBuy Now!COUPON CODE
UYHOLG2W
- Samsung Gear VR W/ Controller$99Buy Now!
- Samsung 64GB EVO+ UHS-I microSDXC Memory Card$24.99Buy Now!
- Anker Ultra-Compact 24W 2-Port Car Charger$9.99Buy Now!
Audio
- Photive Hydra Wireless Bluetooth Speaker$34.95Buy Now!
- Denon HEOS 1 HS2 Wireless Speaker
- JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker (Black)$88.82Buy Now!
- Plantronics Voyager 5200 - Bluetooth Headset$94Buy Now!
- Klipsch R-20B Bluetooth Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer$379Buy Now!
- Bose Qc25 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones
- Sony GTKXB7BC High Power Home Audio System With Bluetooth
- Certified Refurbished Amazon Tap$79.99Buy Now!
- COWIN E7 Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones40 With CodeBuy Now!COUPON CODE
UMZTDG9P
Cameras & Drones
- Canon EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR Camera$3299Buy Now!
- GoPro HERO4 Silver$349.99Buy Now!
- Panasonic Lumix DMC-GX85 Mirrorless Camera$697.99Buy Now!
- Nikon D3400 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm and 70-300mm Lenses$596.95Buy Now!
- Samsung Gear 360$99Buy Now!
- Sony 55mm F1.8 Sonnar T FE ZA Full Frame Prime Lens - Fixed$899Buy Now!
TV's & Streaming Devices
- TCL 55S405 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV (2017 Model)$400Buy Now!
- Roku Express - HD Streaming Player$25Buy Now!
- LG Electronics OLED55E7P 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV (2017 Model)$2,497Buy Now!
- Roku Premiere$57Buy Now!
- Samsung QN65Q7FAMF 65" 2160p UHD QLED Internet TV$2,099Buy Now!
- Samsung Electronics UN55MU6300 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV$697Buy Now!
Games & Gaming Accessories
- Middle-Earth: Shadow Of War - PlayStation 4$59.99Buy Now!
- DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for PlayStation 4$43Buy Now!
- Xbox One S 500GB Console$240.29Buy Now!
- Xbox One S 1TB Console - Forza Horizon 3 Bundle$290Buy Now!
- Xbox Wireless Controller$38.49Buy Now!
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew - PlayStation VR
- Fallout 4: Game Of The Year Edition - PlayStation 4$48 With Amazon PrimeBuy Now!
Laptops & Desktops
- Seagate 4TB Expansion Portable External Hard Drive$119Buy Now!
- Samsung XE510C24-K01US Chromebook Pro$499Buy Now!
- Samsung Chromebook Plus$421.70Buy Now!
- ASUS Chromebook Flip C302CA-DHM4$469Buy Now!
- HP 23.8-inch FHD IPS Monitor$129Buy Now!
- ASUS 14" ZenBook UX430UA Notebook$799Buy Now!
- Lenovo 13.3" Yoga 720 2-in-1 Multi-Touch Notebook$718.95Buy Now!
- Linksys AC3200 Tri-Band Smart Wi-Fi Router with Gigabit and USB$115.81Buy Now!
- Lenovo Legion Y520 - 15.6" Gaming Laptop$819Buy Now!