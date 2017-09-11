Electronics Deals – Sept. 10th, 2017: Samsung SmartThings, UE MEGABOOM, & More

Today Amazon has some great new deals and discounts on products, like Samsung’s SmartThings Smart Home Hub which allows you to connect all your smart home products and control them wirelessly using the SmartThings companion app from your smartphone. Right now you can grab the SmartThings Smart Home Hub for just $49.99, and it works with Alexa so if you also have an Echo speaker you’ll get even easier control as you can manage things with just your voice.

Also on sale right now is the UE MEGABOOM, which is the biggest and most powerful wireless Bluetooth speaker to come from Logitech’s Ultimate Ears brand. It’s a little bit bigger than your standard Bluetooth speaker that you might keep on the desk, but it isn’t so large that it’s going to take up too much space, and for its reasonable size it puts out some great quality audio with lots of bass and pretty clear sound. While one speaker is more than enough to fill up a room, you can connect multiple BOOM or MEGABOOM speakers together for a surround sound experience, so you can have three or four hooked up, all of them in sync with each other. Motorola’s Moto G4 Plus is also on sale right now and it’s the 64GB model, unlocked and ready to be used on any of the four major wireless networks. This is also a new phone and not a refurbished unit, and it’s available for just $228 right now.

As always, some item deals will have an expiration date so keep those in mind when looking things over.