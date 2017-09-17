Edison Mail For Android Now Boasts Tablet Support And More

The Edison Mail Android app was updated with tablet support and new features earlier this week, Edison Software announced on Friday. The build version 1.4 introduces Smart Reply, a functionality with a relatively self-explanatory name which is meant to facilitate the process of responding to messages. Just like its name suggests, Smart Reply will automatically generate three possible answers to each one of your emails which you can select by simply tapping them and thus quickly respond to messages. The feature itself works much like the one of the same name developed by Google which Gmail users started receiving earlier this year, seeking to utilize machine learning in order to analyze the content of your messages and generate potential answers to the queries contained within them.

Like Google’s solution, Edison Mail’s Smart Reply system should become more efficient the more you use it after it had a chance to identify some of your preferred responses. The current version of the service is said to contain “thousands” of potential answers and is entirely localized, i.e. the data it analyzes isn’t sent to Edison Software or third parties so that your privacy remains intact. Edison Mail’s tablet support comes with both landscape and portrait modes, in addition to a multi-pane user interface designed specifically for large display panels, the company said. As part of its latest app update announcement, the Californian firm also detailed a U.S. research it recently commissioned, revealing that 42 percent of Americans who check email on their smartphones do so on an Android device.

Formerly known as EasilyDo, Edison Mail is advertised as the ultimate mobile email client and one of the most advanced offerings of its kind that’s currently available on the Google Play Store. Its artificial intelligence capabilities are meant to facilitate the process of writing and responding to email, as well as managing your messages, with the app boasting an integrated AI assistant designed to automatize many of your email-related activities. Edison Mail isn’t a demanding tool in terms of hardware and only requires Android 5.0 Lollipop or later versions of Google’s operating system in order to run, with the app currently boasting over 100,000 downloads on the Google Play Store and an average user rating of 4.6 stars.