Echo Horizon Coming To Europe With Android 7.0, 3GB Of RAM

Echo is a Chinese smartphone manufacturing company many of you probably never heard of, and this company is planning to launch a new phone soon, the Echo Horizon. This smartphone will go on sale in Europe soon, it seems, and it will be quite affordable, while it will come with a rather large display which will sport an 18:9 aspect ratio. The promo video for this handset is available down below, and you can also check out the Jet Black and Dark Blue color variants of this smartphone in the gallery down below.

As you can see, this handset will sport a dual camera setup on the back, below which you’ll notice a fingerprint scanner. Above the dual camera setup, lies a dual-LED, dual-tone flash, and the phone will sport a dual camera setup on its front side as well, it seems. This handset will sport rather thin bezels, it seems, and it will be made out of metal and glass. The Echo Horizon will sport a 5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720) IPS display, while the phone will also pack in 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage (expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card). The phone will be fueled by the MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit octa-core processor, and you’ll get two SIM card slots inside of this handset. No matter if you want to use a nano or micro SIM card, both of those slots will be available here, and instead of the nano SIM card you’ll be able to insert a microSD card and expand the Echo Horizon’s internal storage.

On the back of the Echo Horizon, you’ll get 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel shooters, while 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel snappers will be included on the front side of this phone. Secondary cameras on this smartphone actually seem to be telephoto lenses, though that hasn’t been confirmed just yet, but their purpose is to help the main camera capture some decent bokeh effect in images, so it makes sense. Android 7.0 Nougat will come pre-installed on the Echo Horizon, and the device will ship with USB 2.0 and Bluetooth 4.0. This phone will support FDD-LTE 800/1800/2600, in case you were wondering, and the phone is expected to cost €169,99 in Europe, according to the source.